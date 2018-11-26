HTC’S limited edition VIVE Pro headset will set you back a cool AED 6,599

If you’re thinking about grabbing the HTC Vive Pro headset, then this latest offering from HTC might tempt you further – if you can afford it, that is.

HTC Vive and McLaren Racing announced the release of a special edition VIVE Pro McLaren Limited Edition headset. The headset features a unique look and feel from the regular retail edition, and will feature a number of exclusive additions.

The headset will be paired with the new ‘McLaren Garage VR’ experience - a Vive Studio release in cooperation with McLaren - as well as a custom version of ‘RFactor 2’ VR racing that was designed to operate without any additional driving accessories.

Start your engines

McLaren Garage VR experience includes the ‘Pitstop Challenge’, a multiplayer competitive game that allows users to explore McLaren’s latest pit garage in room scale, learn to change a car tire, and take other players on a timed tire change challenge.

“High class single-seat auto racing attracts over 500 million fans globally, and we’re excited to partner with McLaren to bring a unique perspective to race fans through VR,” said Ramit Harisinghani, Vice President, HTC MEA. “Through our collaboration, we’re combining our best-in-class VR headset with their long heritage of racing expertise to create the most immersive experience for fans across the globe. This is a chance for customers to go beyond being a spectator and feel the excitement of being a McLaren driver or pit crew right from their living rooms.”

“It’s been brilliant to tap into HTC’s technology and work together closely to create this top of the range headset and VR experience, so fans can feel like they are in the heart of the action, at a racetrack with the McLaren Racing team,” said Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing. “We think this limited edition Vive Pro headset is hugely exciting for both racing and VR fans alike.”

Along with the release, those purchasing the special edition headset from now until January 2019 will go into a draw to win a coveted Papaya Pass courtesy of McLaren. The unforgettable F1 experience includes VIP Paddock access to an international F1 race as a super-guest, a private garage tour, a personal meeting with McLaren drivers, and more.

The Vive Pro McLaren Limited Edition headset will also include a free six-month subscription on VIVEPORT, where users can exclusively download the McLaren Garage VR experience and customized RFactor2 racing game, offering users a truly immersive experience into the McLaren racing team.

Pricing and availability

The VIVE Pro McLaren Limited Edition headset is available starting now in select Virgin Megastore and Axiom stores across UAE, as well as the HTC Vive regional e-commerce store at a retail price of AED6,599.