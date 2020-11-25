HP Omen 15 Black Friday deal: save $82 on this powerful gaming laptop

This HP Omen 15 gaming laptop on sale for $1,617.35 at Amazon right now is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen, especially when you consider all the powerful hardware packed into it (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

HP Omen 15: $1,699.99 $1,617.35 at Amazon

We liked the Omen 15 quite a bit when we reviewed it earlier this year, so it's easy to recommend this deal over at Amazon where you can save 5% and get an Intel Core i7-10750H, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 with Max-Q, 32GB RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, and a 300Hz 15.6-inch FHD display for just $1617.35. View Deal

When we reviewed the HP Omen 15 earlier this year, we thought it was an excellent gaming laptop for the price, loaded up with powerful hardware like an Intel Core i7-10750H, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 with Max-Q GPU, a whopping 32GB RAM, a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, and a blazing fast 300Hz 15.6-inch full HD display.

While 5% might not seem like the biggest door-buster deal out there, the Omen 15 was already very well priced for its specs, so that extra $82 off is really just a gimme at this point that you can put towards buying the best gaming mouse you can to take your gaming to the next level no matter where are.

HP Omen 15 gaming laptop deals in your region

If you're not in the US, you can still get a great deal on the HP Omen 15 gaming laptop no matter where you are in the world.