HP laptop sale: save up to $700 ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday 2019 is just around the corner and HP is giving us a preview with a 'Holiday Sneak Peek' sale that's happening right now. You'll get early access savings on HP's best-selling laptops, monitors, desktops, and more.



Our top HP laptop sale pick is the HP Spectre x360, which is on sale for $1,099.99. That's a $300 discount and the best price we've found for the 2-in-1 laptop. The ultra-thin laptop features a 13.3-inch HD touch display that allows you to navigate with your finger or the included HP Active Pen stylus. The stylish laptop also features a 360 hinge for its screen, which enables you to use it as a laptop or a tablet-like device. The powerful Spectre packs 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

HP Spectre x360 Laptop $1,399.99 $1,099.99 at HP

For a limited time, you can save $300 on the HP Spectre x360 laptop. The 13-inch 2-in-1 laptop packs an 8th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.

Shop more of HP's laptop deals below and keep in mind these offers are ending soon, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

HP laptop deals:

HP Laptop $1,299.99 $479.99 at HP

You can save a whopping $820 on the 15.6-inch HP laptop. The sleek laptop features 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

HP Pavilion Laptop $1,019.99 $539.99 at HP

For a limited time, you can get the HP Pavilion laptop on sale for $539.99. The 15-inch high performance laptop packs 8GB of RAM, 1 TB HDD Storage, and an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor.

HP ENVY x360 Laptop $1,049.99 $899.99 at HP

You can get the powerful HP Envy x360 laptop on sale for $899.99. The convertible laptop features a 15-inch touch display and packs 8GB of RAM, 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, and 256GB of storage.

HP ENVY x360 Laptop (Best Value) $1,699.99 $1,049.99 at HP

For those who want more storage, you can get the 15-inch HP Envy x360 laptop gets a $650 price cut at HP. The 2-in-1 laptop packs 16GB of RAM, a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, and 1TB of storage.

HP Spectre x360 (df1045nr) $1,699.99 $1,399.99 at HP

Right now you can save $300 on the HP Spectre x360 laptop. The powerful 2-in-1 laptop includes a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card.

