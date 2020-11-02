HP is chasing Black Friday laptop deals with its own anniversary sale

With Black Friday laptop deals landing everywhere from Dell to Best Buy, it's surprising that HP is taking its time to launch its own offers. However, you can still pick up some Black Friday-esque savings this week, thanks to a surprisingly strong Anniversary Sale. It's likely HP is using this Anniversary sale to compete with early Black Friday deals, which makes it an excellent time to pick up a new machine.

We're seeing powerful laptops included in these discounts, all offering 10th generation Intel processors, bags of SSD storage, and many of them are even sporting super smart Intel Optane memory as well. That's a decent spec sheet that, when taken with the discounts on offer this week, makes for excellent value laptop deals.

The cheapest HP in our top picks is the 15.6-inch i5 HP 15t. You're saving $170 on this configuration, bringing the 12GB RAM / 256GB SSD model down to just $509.99 from $679.99. There's plenty of power under the hood there for working from home or getting through some meatier multi-tasking, but if you're after even better performance you can also save $200 on the HP Pavilion right now as well.

With an i7 processor, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD storage and 32GB of Intel Optane memory you're getting some excellent juice here - and now it's all available for just $719.99.

We're rounding up all of these early Black Friday laptop deals just below, but you'll find more offers from other retailers further down the page as well.

HP Black Friday laptop deals

HP 15t 15.6-inch laptop: $679.99 $509.99 at HP

Our cheapest offering in HP's latest laptop deals comes in the form of this $509 machine. You're not cheaping out here, however, as there's still a 10th generation i5 processor, 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD sitting inside this 15.6-inch computer.

View Deal

HP Pavilion x360 14-inch laptop: $659.99 $559.99 at HP

Save $100 on this HP Pavilion x360 - a 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop with a slimline 14-inch form and B&O audio to boot. Not only will you find an i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD under the hood - but there's also 16GB of Intel Optane memory inside as well. That makes for super speedy loading through intelligent caching.

View Deal

HP 17t 17.3-inch laptop: $749.99 $599.99 at HP

There's a $150 saving on this massive 17.3-inch HP laptop this week. That's perfect if you're after the big screen treatment but don't want to compromise on power. There's a 10th gen i7 processor inside, with 8GB RAM and 16GB of Intel Optane memory. You are losing the SSD in here, but trading a speed edge for more space with a 1TB hard drive.

View Deal

HP 15t 15.6-inch laptop: $899.99 $629.99 at HP

Save $270 on this all-round winner from HP. This configuration will be plenty powerful for mid-range workflows with a sprinkling of more demanding programs as well. You're getting a 10th gen i7 processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and 16GB Intel Optane memory in here.

View Deal

HP Pavilion laptop: $919.99 $719.99 at HP

If you're looking to step things up a notch, however, this HP Pavilion has it all. With an i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB of SSD storage and 32GB of Intel Optane memory this configuration is ready for any demanding programs or workflows you can throw at it. Plus, you're saving $200 on this machine that usually pushes $1,000.

View Deal

More Black Friday laptop deals

Lenovo 3 11-inch Chromebook: $199.99 $169 at Walmart

There's a $30 discount on this 11-inch Chromebook from Lenovo at Walmart right now. That brings the 4GB RAM / 32GB storage machine down to a fantastic price at $169. Plus, you're picking up an Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core processor here as well.

View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop: $499.99 $399.99 at Dell

There's 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD inside this $400 laptop deal from Dell this week. Paired with a Ryzen 5 processor and Radeon Vega 8 graphics, that's a pretty impressive spec sheet considering you're saving $100 on this full 15.6-inch machine.

View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15.6-inch laptop: $799 $669 at B&H Photo

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 offers a full HD IPS display and some powerful specs inside a slimline and easily portable shell. That's perfect if you need plenty of juice on the go, and you can save $130 on this quad-core 10th gen i5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD configuration at B&H Photo this week.

View Deal

More HP laptop deals

We're also rounding up all the latest Black Friday laptop deals right here on TechRadar, as well as the best cheap gaming laptop deals if you're after more RGB as well.