HP has some corking deals with up to 31% off 2-in-1 laptops for Black Friday

If you’re thinking of getting an HP notebook, then Black Friday is a great time to strike, with some corking deals on convertibles from the manufacturer – and a tempting discount on a gaming PC, too.

28% off HP Envy x360

HP’s Envy x360 is a slick convertible with an AMD A12-9720P CPU, along with an edge-to-edge display, and it comes with a stylus (plus it’s optimized for inking). Normally, it would retail at £949.99, but it’s been knocked down to £679.99 at Currys, a saving of £270.View Deal

31% off HP Pavilion x360

If you’re after something cheaper in the way of a 2-in-1, then check out the discounted Pavilion x360 with an Intel Core i3-7100U CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. It’s been reduced from £649.99 to £449, a saving of £201 at Currys.View Deal

18% off HP EliteBook x360 1030

The EliteBook x360 1030 boasts a Core i5-7200U processor, 4GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, along with a claimed 16 hours plus of battery life. Normally retailing at £1,258.80, you can get it for £1,030.80 by using the discount code BLACK17 at checkout.View Deal

20% off Omen by HP Gaming Desktop PC

This gaming PC will keep your frame rates fluid with a Core i7-7700K processor and a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics card, along with an advanced liquid cooling system. It normally retails at £2,499, but you can apply the discount code BLACK11 at checkout to reduce the price to £1,999.View Deal

Want a gander at more delectable discounts on notebooks for Black Friday? Then head on over to our full roundup of the best laptop and MacBook deals which are going right now.