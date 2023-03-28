How is wi-fi streaming better than Bluetooth? Relax, Audio Pro just explained it

It's a rare day when a respected audio specialist admits it has been getting it wrong.

And Audio Pro really is a giant in the audiophile game – just see our glowing Audio Pro A36 review, our thoughts on its options for adding streaming smarts to vintage hi-fi, the ideal-for-soundbar-haters A48 floorstanding speakers and who could forget the rose gold speaker to finally get excited about, a limited variant of Audio Pro's T3+?

In short, Audio Pro makes some of the best wireless speakers around, but do note the difference; we didn't say the best Bluetooth speakers (even though Audio Pro's ouevre includes this option). That is because Audio Pro's propositions do much, much more – only, the company isn't sure you get that.

No, Audio Pro's main focus is connectivity and plenty of it, but the Scandinavian specialist has realised its actually been doing itself down for a while now. Why? It’s failed to clearly communicate its raison d'etre: why streaming over wi-fi is better than Bluetooth.

You probably know that there are big benefits to going wi-fi, from better sound quality to greater functionality, but… Bluetooth is so much easier, isn't it? And wireless speaker manufacturers haven’t necessarily recognised until now that consumers may need a bit more help (but could be too embarrassed to ask).

Thus, to atone – and more clearly get the message across – Audio Pro has produced a series of animated videos.

As well as explaining the basics, the series of videos includes handy guides on how to set presets; how to use Google Cast, AirPlay2 and Spotify Connect; how to re-stream the sound from your record player to your multi-room speakers; how to switch on midnight mode and more. All in a simple, easy to watch format.

The videos are available now across Audio Pro’s social media channels, including Instagram (opens in new tab) and YouTube (opens in new tab).

I counted 12 easy, bite-sized offerings including "How to connect a turntable (opens in new tab)" and "Bluetooth vs WiFi audio quality", shared above. Nice, no?

Analysis: Audio Pro's efforts may spark a wider discussion on the merits of wi-fi streaming

Cynics might think Audio Pro is doing this simply to feather its own nest by shifting more of its own products… but I for one am grateful the Swedish firm stepped up.

Loyal TechRadar readers are likely well-versed on the sonic differences between pinging a lossy Spotify file to friends (or playing it on even your best cheap headphones) and a higher-resolution file, played on a multi-room wi-fi enabled system of talented speakers… but that doesn't mean everyone is. Are your parents aware of these terms and what they mean? Would your Gran be able to operate an Audio Pro product? Now, she can – and you don't even have to explain it!

Audio Pro is on a mission to demystify the world of multi-room speakers. And because so many fabulous features can potentially overwhelm consumers, I think the Swedish speaker specialist is right to volunteer to answer all the questions people want to know but may have been too embarrassed to ask.

Jens Henriksen, Audio Pro CCO explains; "As a speaker manufacturer, you have a tendency to think everything is crystal clear for our consumers. We think that the technology is simple and obvious, but we’re deceiving ourselves if we believe everyone thinks the same. We and the industry as a whole only have ourselves to blame: until now, we simply haven't succeeded in the task of getting our message out."

Strong words. And bravo, Mr. Henriksen…