Hostinger quietly shutters Zyro to focus on Hostinger Website Builder service

Popular web hosting (opens in new tab) provider Hostinger (opens in new tab) has begun shifting its website builder efforts away from its subsidiary, Zyro, following the launch of its new eponymous competing service.

Founded in 2019, Zyro (opens in new tab) has - for over three years - been the platform parent company Hostinger has pushed to the frontline when website building services are needed.

However, following the launch of its website builder (opens in new tab) service, which can now be purchased as a combo deal with its web hosting service, the company has made it clear to TechRadar Pro that all its resources will now go towards pushing the Hostinger site building platform.

What about Zyro?

In a recent blog post (opens in new tab), Hostinger announced that it has introduced Zyro into the Hostinger ecosystem and renamed it as Hostinger Website Builder.

"We want to have everything under one already recognizable brand so that customers (both - existing and new ones) would be aware of our ecosystem. However, Zyro will remain available for existing clients,” Daugirdas Jankus, Chief Marketing Officer at Hostinger, told TechRadar Pro.

Initiated in 2020, the Zyro platform was originally a Hostinger side hustle with the goal of helping users build their own online presence with a drag-and-drop website building tool.

Hostinger also mentioned that Zyro will still be available for new customer sign ups but they will cease all marketing activities to push the product out to gain new users.

The Hostinger website builder plan is available for purchase at $2.79 per month and includes web hosting, a free domain name, free email accounts, free SSL certificates, and up to 100 websites.

The features that come with Hostinger’s website builder service is almost identical to that of Zyro, minus the pricing (Zyro’s website plan costs $2.59 per month), and there’s a separate business plan for $3.59 per month for ecommerce platforms (opens in new tab).