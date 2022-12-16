Hostinger launches a website builder, but what makes it different from Zyro?

As the Internet constantly evolves, websites are becoming more advanced to keep up with continuing fast pace of online growth. As a result, web hosting (opens in new tab) and website builder (opens in new tab) services, the backbone of many quality sites, are having to regularly update their products and services.

One example of this is Hostinger (opens in new tab), which recently launched a new website builder service to replace its former model, Zyro.

If you’re a Zyro customer and you’re wondering if this will affect your Zyro site, Giedrius Zakaitis, chief product officer at Hostinger International, exclusively explains all the key details of the Hostinger website builder product to TechRadar Pro.

Hostinger Website Builder vs Zyro: what are the differences?

Zyro was originally a Hostinger side hustle. The project started three years ago with the goal of helping users build their own online presence with a simple and stylish drag-and-drop website building tool.

Recently we made the decision to continue this project under one well-known brand. This resulted in the integration of Zyro to Hostinger services, continuing its development as Hostinger Website Builder.

Zyro will, for now, remain available for its existing clients, while the overall website builder development remains under Hostinger infrastructure.

Why did Hostinger decide to introduce a website builder?

Based on interviews with our existing clients and market research, we’ve discovered that there is still a need for a simple, beginner-friendly solution to build websites. That’s why we decided to create a drag-and-drop site builder that was easy to use for all users, no matter their skill level.

Even with experienced clients, we’ve seen how a website builder has helped speed up their workflow. So we delivered it.

Our ultimate goal is to provide a seamless website-building experience, from choosing the hosting plan to building, editing, and managing a website post-launch. We are also working on our AI tools to speed up and simplify the overall website creation process.

What are the differences in the audience that both products are targeting?

Both products cater to the same target audience – beginners looking for a quick and easy solution to build a website or online store.

Hostinger website builder can further leverage existing Hostinger users. The goal is to provide existing Hostinger users with an easy and intuitive website building solution, as the demand for one was already there. We also see potential in targeting more inexperienced audiences who might have no idea what web hosting is, or how to go about having a website in the first place.

With the website builder, we help existing clients with minimal technical experience get their site up and running faster. Hostinger’s website-building services also complement website launching efficiency with tools like Google Analytics and Facebook Pixel. We have integrated these directly into the website builder, making it effortless for new users to grow and market their website.

What are your thoughts about AI, Automation and Machine Learning when it comes to site building? How far are we from having a virtual web designer?

We have been developing various AI tools for a good few years now. Not only can AI help to improve productivity, but the technology is also wonderful for understanding how site visitors interact with a website. Using AI in website building is all about reducing the complexity and friction during the site launch – ideally, we want to minimize the manual labor needed to get an idea online.

For example, our AI writer tools save users time when writing landing pages and coming up with names for their blog posts or headlines. The AI logo maker, in turn, makes it faster to create unique logos without having to involve a graphic designer. And the heatmap technology helps users see which sections on their pages are most intriguing to users, and what parts get next to no eyeballs.

The best part is that we have integrated these tools directly into our website builder for users convenience.

What features will the website builder have that will stand out from competitors?

Our drag-and-drop editor is intuitive and simple to use. There are virtually no restrictions on how users can move content elements, and the designer-made templates will make websites look professional in an instant.

As the head of website builder, Auksė Žirgulė puts it: “we're creating a powerful tool that will not overwhelm the user with countless tools and functions, but instead introduces simplicity to the website-building process overall.”

So, if a user wants to move a contact form elsewhere on a web page, or reposition an image gallery, simply drag and drop the page element across the page – the grid will ensure that everything stays pixel-perfect, at all times.

All the AI tools are included in the builder – like the content generator, logo maker, and business name generator.

The website builder comes free of charge in our hosting plans, and users can also try their hand at ecommerce, thanks to the in-built ecommerce platform (opens in new tab).

Managing and tracking orders becomes fast and easy with the in-house developed ecommerce platform. With over 20+ ways to collect online payments (opens in new tab), easy-to-navigate inventory management, an appointment booking tool, coupon and discount codes, and in-built SEO tools (opens in new tab), it’s never been easier to start selling online.

Was there a clear demand for a product from Hostinger that Zyro wasn't serving?

We wanted to strengthen Hostinger services overall and make the user experience as seamless as possible. Now, users have an easier time managing their website, domains, and hosting from one dashboard, rather than traveling from one service to another.

Our goal is to do what we did with web hosting: shake up the industry to offer the best service for the most affordable price. Plus, the website-building tool now also benefits from the high-end data protection Hostinger is known for.

We also want to address the needs of less tech-savvy Hostinger users – after all, it’s not always easy to build your first website with WordPress. Instead of confusing beginners with niche terminology, we want to take the hassle out of creating a stylish, modern website with an easy-to-use tool.

Overall, we want to support our users' growth online – if they feel that they have outgrown the website builder and want to work on a more complex project, they can easily upgrade to a different hosting plan, and get to work.

We are also constantly working on innovating our services to better help our clients succeed online. This attitude is deeply ingrained in our company culture of being customer obsessed at all times.