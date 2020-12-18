How to build a website using Hostinger

Without coding and design skills, building a website without the services of expert web designers and web developers seems like a daunting task.

Most successful websites bank on stunning designs, awesome content and a seamless user interface. It’s a no brainer: make your website look and feel professional, and customers will start trusting you. The design and the content work hand in hand in attracting traffic.

This goes to show how important having a professional-looking website is, especially if you’re only getting started extending your reach to the millions of potential customers. You’re not only wanting to lead them to your site, you’ll also want to make them stay. And nothing would prevent them from staying more than bad design and lackluster content.

Before you start thinking about getting that website started, you first need to consider a few things:

Who’s going to host your site? What platform will you be using in building your site? What are you going to name your site? What types of design and features do you want included? Who’s going to design and build your site?

Your hosting, platform, domain name and design and features will all be based on your choice, but a little help can get you through number 5 inasmuch as it’s possible to get a website built without hiring a web developer and/or a web designer. .

Website builders that are aimed towards beginners are starting to gain more attention, and rightfully so. No longer requiring expert help can help you save tons on costs, and the do-it-yourself experience can help improve your skills in design as well.

European web hosting provider Hostinger is among the biggest names not only in providing affordable and powerful web hosting, but also in do-it-yourself website building. Through its web design platform Zyro, Hostinger gives novice website builders a chance at an awesome-looking website.

Zyro by Hostinger promises the creation of an awesome website in minutes, and it’s not exaggerating. It’s made for people with no coding or design skills, and can include perks such as unlimited bandwidth, storage, a domain, pre-built designer crafted templates, AI tools and powerful integrations. By the end of your design journey, you’ll have a stunning website that can start monetizing.

(Image credit: Zyro)

Building a website with Zyro

The first thing to note before you start creating is that aside from the paid plans that offer the aforementioned features, Zyro also offers a free plan that still comes with awesome perks. You will not be able to connect your domain, though, and this is one of the main points that need to be considered when going for free.

Most startup businesses however make use of this free platform and wait until they start monetizing before upgrading eventually. Other plans are at $1.99 per month and $3.49 per month.

Some important features to note with Zyro are its AI Heatmap, AI Writer and Zyro’s Logo Maker, all of which you can utilize in helping you create the marvelous site you desire. With Zyro’s Logo Maker, you can design your own logo and use it on your site fast and easy. Your logo will represent your brand, which can essentially make it or break it. A carefully created logo that reflects what your brand is offering is highly important. Having this feature within Zyro is extremely helpful and it is not offered by most competitors.

Without further ado, here is a walkthrough in creating a website using Hostinger’s Zyro:

1. Sign up for an account

You can sign up for an account by visiting this page. If you’re on the Hostinger home page, you can click on Website Builder. Click on Build your website now, and as soon as you do, the page will scroll down towards the bottom of the page where you can choose your package. At this point you won’t be able to continue unless you choose a package.

(Image credit: Zyro)

2. Choose a template

Zyro’s vast array of templates ensures you’ll find the one that’s perfect for your taste. These templates are still totally customizable so you can always add that personal touch whenever you feel the need to. You can easily preview the templates to give you a better feel of how your site will look like. Once you’ve chosen your template, click on Start Building.

(Image credit: Zyro)

3. Start editing

Once you click on Start Building, you’ll be redirected to the editor. The editor is where all of the magic happens. It’s where you can add elements to your site design, i.e. text, images, buttons, videos, and even a map. Clicking on any element lets you edit it. For example, if you click on a text, you can change its font style, font size, location on the page, color, etc.

Tip: When you click on Elements, you can easily drag and drop a selection anywhere on your page. Once on the page, you can easily edit/delete the elements you’ve added. This awesome drag-and-drop feature makes editing so much easier.

When editing, if you feel like adding new sections to your page, you can easily do so by clicking on “Add Section” in between every section. When you click on Add Section, you’ll find a selection of different templates to customize the section you’re adding. This is helpful if you want to add a page in between pages. Alternatively, you can add a blank section so you can fully customize what it will include. Editing an existing section is also possible - simply click on “Edit Section” at the top of every section.

Some of the section edits you’ll find includes changing the background, enabling grid gaps, and adding/removing top or bottom padding.

Manage your pages quickly and easily by opening the menu on the left. You can add pages on this panel.

(Image credit: Zyro)

4. Edit your mobile site

By clicking on the mobile phone icon, you will be able to preview and edit how your site appears on mobile. Ensuring your site is mobile-friendly is an absolute must, as millions of page visitors now use their mobile phones. Bad mobile site design can mean losing customers, which is something you’ll want to avoid.

5. Publish your site

You’re ready to publish your site. Your website powered by Hostinger is expected to be lightning fast, so let them know if it is otherwise. Now let’s check out what the tools can do.

(Image credit: Zyro)

AI Writer

The AI Writer, or AI Content Generator, will help you create awesome content for your newly published site. Using the AI Writer before starting to build your website is highly recommended. When on the AI Writer page, you will be asked to select a category - restaurants & food, health & living, sports & entertainment, art & design, beauty & cosmetics, events & weddings, etc. Basically the niche you have in mind. AI Writer also lets you customize it yourself or “Go Wild”.

Clicking on Go Wild will prompt you to provide 2-3 sentences letting AI Writer know what your niche is and what kind of services your site offers. This will give AI Writer a better feel of the content you will be needing. As a result, great and powerful content for your site that’s SEO friendly and tailored to your brand, a guarantee that it will stand out.

Here’s an overview of the 3 easy steps to get AI Writer to give you the best content for your site:

Describe your brand in a few sentences. Give an example and AI will take care of it for you Let AI know how long you want your content to be, how creative you want it to be, and basically make it match your company’s needs When you’re ready, click on “Generate”

AI Writer helps you get awesome content for your site without having to hire a writer. It’ll also save you a lot of time because the content that will be generated for you will be tailored to your specific brand needs. In doing so, you can shift your focus to other details in your business.

AI Heatmap

AI Heatmap helps you determine where to place your call-to-action (CTA) button to ensure conversion. It also predicts your visitor’s behavior so you can predict their buying decisions more accurately. It’s as simple as running your design by AI Heatmap and changing your design according to its suggestions.

Once you run your site by the heatmap, it will show you where your CTA button should be on the page by showing you some colors - red for hot, green for cold. You get the jist. Place your buttons where it’s hot and you’re guaranteed to maximize your conversions.

The best thing about this feature is that it is included in the plan you purchase. It’s not a third party app or an add-on, so there is no extra charge for this feature. As long as you’ve signed up (which you will if you want to start building your website), you’ll have this feature handy and ready to use.

AI Blog Title Generator

We cannot emphasize the importance of powerful content in your site more. Zyro’s blog title generator adds more convenience in making your blog stand out - by giving it a powerful title that catches attention. Simply select the category - fashion, food, DIY, fitness, travel, music, movies, auto and lifestyle, and click on Generate Titles. If you’re not satisfied with the list of ten (10) blog titles, just click on Generate Again to find even more compelling titles.

AI Logo Generator

You may have creative ideas for your logo, but have no platform to see it through. Zyro’s AI Logo Generator will come in handy in bringing your ideas to life, and it only takes minutes.

Every element of a logo is as important as the entire logo itself, that’s why the AI Logo Generator lets you customize these without needing the services of a graphic designer. You can customize the icon, the text, and all other elements of your logo. It’s free and you’ll have tons of templates to choose from, and only takes a few minutes.

Here are the four easy steps on how to create a logo using the AI Logo Generator:

Type in your brand name. Make sure it’s the brand you want your logo to include. Choose your template. All of the templates are professionally designed. Adjust to customize until you reach your desired size, font and color. You can also add elements. Download your logo. Print it, upload it to your site, or send it via email as an attachment.

A final word

Hostinger is one of the best platforms to get your website up and running. Your business venture deserves a chance at reaching your target viewers, and with the help of easy drag-and-drop website builders like Zyro, you won’t only save time and money in reaching your target viewers, it also becomes a whole new experience for you that can even enhance your design skills.