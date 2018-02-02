Honor rolling out Android Oreo update to Honor 8 Pro, Honor 9

Honor is now rolling out the much-awaited Android 8.0 Oreo update to the Honor 9 and the Honor 8 Pro, starting with customers in the United Kingdom. The Huawei sub-brand will be rolling out the Oreo update to customers in other markets in the coming days – the update is being rolled out in phases to ensure that bugs and other issues are detected early.

Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0

The Android 8.0 Oreo update for the Honor 8 Pro and the Honor 9 comes with several new features like the Picture in Picture mode, Password Autofill, faster boot times, restricted background activities, adaptive icons and notification dots, among others. In addition to these stock Android features, Honor is also bringing improvements to the Smart Tips feature baked in EMUI 8.0, allowing it to offer better recommendations to users.

The EMUI 8.0 update also brings features like Intelligent Resource Allocation, User Behaviour, Intelligent Context Awareness and more. Compared to the old EMUI 5.1 update, the EMUI 8.0 update also brings a new feature called Low Memory Management that should make it more resource efficient.

Honor 8 Pro and Honor 9 overview

To recap, the Honor 8 Pro was launched in April last year with a 5.7-inch Quad HD display and an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 960 chipset. The Honor 8 Pro came with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and microSD card up to 256GB. The phone comes with dual 12MP f/2.2 camera and a front facing 8MP camera.

Huawei launched the Honor 9 back in June last year with a 5.15-inch Full HD display and an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 960 chipset, along with 4/6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. The phone also features a dual 12MP + 20MP rear camera setup and a front facing 8MP camera. Other features include a fingerprint sensor, a USB Type C port and a 3200mAh battery.