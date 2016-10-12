HoloLens has landed in the UK – here’s where to get it

If you’ve been looking forward to bagging yourself a HoloLens, now’s the time to start getting excited because Microsoft has announced that the headset will pitch up in the UK – and five other countries – next month, with preorders just having gone live.

The ‘development edition’ of the HoloLens (aimed at developers as the name suggests) has been sold in the US and Canada since the end of March, but availability didn’t extend beyond these two countries.

However, you can now preorder the device exclusively from Microsoft’s online store in the UK, as well as in Australia, France, Germany, Ireland, and New Zealand.

The first units are expected to ship on November 30, and as for the price, the hardware will set you back a cool £2,719 (it’s AU$4,369 in Australia). That’s a little disappointing, as the UK price is very close to being equivalent to the tag over in the US, where the HoloLens costs $3,000.

Exchange rate smarts

We know the exchange rate has taken a major tumble since Brexit, but we were certainly hoping for a slightly lesser price in pounds sterling.

At any rate, it’s great to see the AR headgear finally available this side of the pond.

Alex Kipman, technical fellow, Microsoft Windows and Devices Group, enthused: "It has been quite inspiring to see what our partners have built and what individual developers have created [with HoloLens]. Together, we have only scratched the surface for what mixed reality can do. I can't wait to see what happens next as we welcome these new countries to our holographic landscape."

Via: Windows Central

Check out the HoloLens pre-order page at the Microsoft store