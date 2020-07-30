Here’s the cheapest 4G LTE tablet out there - and businesses will love it

Teclast P20HD Android tablet - $119.99 at Gearbest

Teclast has been a regular fixture on TechRadar Pro over the past few years and we've reviewed roughly a dozen of its various products. Now, the company has announced an entry level Android tablet (the P20HD ) which, at the time of writing, is the most affordable 4G LTE tablet on the market.

We haven’t yet tested the device, but on paper it looks like a sound investment, with hardly any corners cut by the manufacturer. There’s an octo-core Spreadtrum SC9863A processor with a PowerVR GE8322 GPU, a 10.1-inch IPS full HD display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage.

Wireless connectivity includes 4G LTE (with the all important B20 band) thanks to a single SIM, 802.11ac, GPS and Bluetooth 5.0. Plus it features a headphone jack, Type-C USB connector, microSD slot and two speakers - a rarity among devices at this price point.

As expected, the two cameras are fairly low resolution (2-megapixel front-facing and and 5-megapixel on the rear) and the 6,000mAh battery won’t perform miracles when it comes to battery life.

At 24 x 15 x 7.9cm and with a weight of only 530g (despite the metal chassis), it's surprisingly portable for a 10.1-inch tablet. Business will also appreciate the fact it runs Android 10 and has the full Google Web Services stack.

