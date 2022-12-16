Henry Cavill's next project has been revealed – and it's not with Netflix or Marvel

By Tom Power
published

No Witcher or Superman? No problem

Henry Cavill's Geralt prepares for battle in The Witcher season 2
Henry Cavill's next project isn't Witcher or Superman-related. (Image credit: Jay Maidment/Netflix)
Audio player loading…

Move over, Geralt – there's a new fantasy project that's tailormade for Henry Cavill.

The former Superman (and soon-to-be former Witcher) star is teaming up with Amazon Studios to develop a cinematic universe based on Games Workshop's iconic Warhammer 40,000 (40k) property. Even better, Cavill is set to star in and executively produce a number of movies, TV shows, and other media centered around the tabletop gaming franchise.

Taking to Instagram, Cavill couldn't contain his excitement over the confirmation. After all, Cavill is a massive Warhammer fan, so it stands to reason he'd be pumped to help create a live-action Warhammer 40k universe.

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

Confirmed via an official announcement posted on Warhammer's community website (opens in new tab), Cavill will help to oversee all Warhammer 40k productions across Amazon Studios. Cavill will be aided by Vertigo Entertainment – the studio overseen by Roy Lee and Natalie Viscuso – whose previous projects include The Departed, Barbarian, the Lego franchise, and the It series.

There's no word on how many projects are in development, nor which ones Cavill will star in. We've reached out to Amazon to find out more, including whether its live-action and potentially animated Warhammer 40k offerings will be exclusive to its Prime Video streaming service. We'll update this article if we hear back.

Speaking as part of the reveal, head of Amazon Studios and MGM Studios Jennifer Salke said: "Warhammer 40,000 has captured the imagination of fans of all ages, from all walks of life, and all over the world. We are excited to work with Henry, Vertigo Entertainment, and Games Workshop across our Amazon entertainment businesses on this brilliant, immersive franchise for our global customers to experience for years to come."

For the uninitiated: Warhammer 40k is a tabletop role-playing game (RPG) set in the far future. In the franchise, humanity stands on the edge of its brightest future – or, potentially, its darkest age. With multiple threats from traitors of the human empire, as well as those from menacing and vicious alien races, and malevolent gods, Warhammer 40k is packed with a rich history and numerously fun, cool, and dangerous characters who could be ideal fits for Amazon's cinematic universe.

Superman screams out as he kills General Zod in Man of Steel

Sorry, Superman fans, Cavill won't be back as Clark Kent. (Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The reveal comes less than two days after it was confirmed Cavill wouldn't be returning as Superman in James Gunn and Peter Safran's rebooted DC cinematic universe (DCU). Meanwhile, Cavill won't be back as Geralt in Rivia in The Witcher season 4, with Liam Hemsworth set to take over that role in one of the best Netflix shows (in our opinion, anyway).

As such, The Witcher season 3 will mark the end of Cavill's tenure as everyone's favorite monster slayer. That led to fans angrily setting up a Change.org petition (opens in new tab), which called on Netflix to sack the fantasy series' creative team and retain Cavill's services instead. In the wake of that fan furore, Witcher showrunner Lauren Hissrich exclusively told TechRadar that she fully understands" why fans are aggrieved, but hopes they'll continue watching the show from season 4 onwards.

With Cavill not reprising his most iconic roles, many had wondered what the future would hold for the Enola Holmes and Mission Impossible: Fallout actor – us included. Yesterday (December 15), we suggested that Cavill should consider starring in or creating a live-action series or film based around Warhammer 40k, so we're glad we've been proven right.

Although he won't be back as Superman or Geralt, Cavill has plenty on his plate. Aside from The Witcher season 3, which arrives in mid-2023, he's also set to star in Apple TV Plus spy movie Argylle, which will debut next year. Cavill will also feature in the as-yet-titled Highlander reboot and a movie adaptation of Australian novel The Rosie Project.

For more news and information on productions relating to Cavill, check out our review of The Witcher: Blood Origin spin-off show, or how to watch the DC Extended Universe movies in order.

Tom Power
Tom Power
Entertainment Reporter

As TechRadar's entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.


An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot (opens in new tab).


Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across.

Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.

See more TV news