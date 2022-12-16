Henry Cavill's next project has been revealed – and it's not with Netflix or Marvel

Audio player loading…

Move over, Geralt – there's a new fantasy project that's tailormade for Henry Cavill.

The former Superman (and soon-to-be former Witcher) star is teaming up with Amazon Studios to develop a cinematic universe based on Games Workshop's iconic Warhammer 40,000 (40k) property. Even better, Cavill is set to star in and executively produce a number of movies, TV shows, and other media centered around the tabletop gaming franchise.

Taking to Instagram, Cavill couldn't contain his excitement over the confirmation. After all, Cavill is a massive Warhammer fan, so it stands to reason he'd be pumped to help create a live-action Warhammer 40k universe.

Confirmed via an official announcement posted on Warhammer's community website (opens in new tab), Cavill will help to oversee all Warhammer 40k productions across Amazon Studios. Cavill will be aided by Vertigo Entertainment – the studio overseen by Roy Lee and Natalie Viscuso – whose previous projects include The Departed, Barbarian, the Lego franchise, and the It series.

There's no word on how many projects are in development, nor which ones Cavill will star in. We've reached out to Amazon to find out more, including whether its live-action and potentially animated Warhammer 40k offerings will be exclusive to its Prime Video streaming service. We'll update this article if we hear back.

Speaking as part of the reveal, head of Amazon Studios and MGM Studios Jennifer Salke said: "Warhammer 40,000 has captured the imagination of fans of all ages, from all walks of life, and all over the world. We are excited to work with Henry, Vertigo Entertainment, and Games Workshop across our Amazon entertainment businesses on this brilliant, immersive franchise for our global customers to experience for years to come."

For the uninitiated: Warhammer 40k is a tabletop role-playing game (RPG) set in the far future. In the franchise, humanity stands on the edge of its brightest future – or, potentially, its darkest age. With multiple threats from traitors of the human empire, as well as those from menacing and vicious alien races, and malevolent gods, Warhammer 40k is packed with a rich history and numerously fun, cool, and dangerous characters who could be ideal fits for Amazon's cinematic universe.

Sorry, Superman fans, Cavill won't be back as Clark Kent. (Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The reveal comes less than two days after it was confirmed Cavill wouldn't be returning as Superman in James Gunn and Peter Safran's rebooted DC cinematic universe (DCU). Meanwhile, Cavill won't be back as Geralt in Rivia in The Witcher season 4, with Liam Hemsworth set to take over that role in one of the best Netflix shows (in our opinion, anyway).

As such, The Witcher season 3 will mark the end of Cavill's tenure as everyone's favorite monster slayer. That led to fans angrily setting up a Change.org petition (opens in new tab), which called on Netflix to sack the fantasy series' creative team and retain Cavill's services instead. In the wake of that fan furore, Witcher showrunner Lauren Hissrich exclusively told TechRadar that she fully understands" why fans are aggrieved, but hopes they'll continue watching the show from season 4 onwards.

With Cavill not reprising his most iconic roles, many had wondered what the future would hold for the Enola Holmes and Mission Impossible: Fallout actor – us included. Yesterday (December 15), we suggested that Cavill should consider starring in or creating a live-action series or film based around Warhammer 40k, so we're glad we've been proven right.

Although he won't be back as Superman or Geralt, Cavill has plenty on his plate. Aside from The Witcher season 3, which arrives in mid-2023, he's also set to star in Apple TV Plus spy movie Argylle, which will debut next year. Cavill will also feature in the as-yet-titled Highlander reboot and a movie adaptation of Australian novel The Rosie Project.

For more news and information on productions relating to Cavill, check out our review of The Witcher: Blood Origin spin-off show, or how to watch the DC Extended Universe movies in order.