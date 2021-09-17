HBO Max just slashed 50% off the price of its monthly plan

Has The Matrix Resurrections trailer got your mouth watering? Want to see what all The White Lotus fuss is about? Ready for (yet another) binge through The Sopranos, Succession, The Wire or Friends? Then HBO Max's limited time half-price offer may be just what you're after.

Sign up by September 26 and you can get your next 6 months of HBO Max for half price.

So that's just $7.49 per month for the platform's premium tier. That means no ads, all of the simultaneously released Warner Bros. movies - including Matrix 4 and Dune - the option to watch selected titles in 4K UHD, and the ability to download shows to watch wherever and whenever you wish.

HBO Max | 6 months | $14.99 £7.49 per month | 50% off

HBO Max deals don't come along that often, so this is well worth snapping up. It's open to new and past subscribers and although it applies for the first six months, you can still cancel any time you like. Come March, the subscription will revert to the standard $14.99/pm pricing.

View Deal

What can you can watch on HBO Max

The short answer...lots!

But HBO Max isn't about quantity over quality. It hosts some of the finest TV shows ever to have graced our televisions.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Even a quick perusal of our best HBO Max shows bible is enough to get you involuntarily reaching for the TV remote. From 2021-released shows like It's a Sin, The Flight Attendant and The White Lotus, to some of the best-loved TV made over the last couple of decades - think Game of Thrones, True Detective, Rick and Morty, and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

And for the remainder of this year, Warner Bros. is continuing to stream its big cinema releases on the HBO Max platform, too. Subscribers will be able to watch the long-awaited new version of sci-fi cult classic Dune from October 22, while the forthcoming Matrix sequel is lined up to hit the service around Christmas.

What devices can I watch HBO Max on?

It won't surprise you that one of the US's biggest streaming services can be watched across a whole range of devices.

You can see the whole list of HBO Max's supported devices on its website here. But for quick reference, you can get HBO on all of the below: