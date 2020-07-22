Halo Infinite box art revealed ahead of Xbox Series X gameplay showcase

Halo Infinite will finally be revealed in full on July 23 (here's how to watch the Xbox Series X games showcase, if you want to tune in), but in the meantime Microsoft has revealed the official box art of the flagship Xbox Series X game to keep players guessing.

It's good news if you're a classic Halo player, because it strongly evokes the look of the original game with a big verdant field on a (broken) Halo ring and a Pelican transport flying off in the distance. Protagonist Master Chief, of course, is at the center of the image.

Everything about it screams Halo game as you remember it from the original Xbox days. Halo 5's campaign wasn't as well-received as some of the earlier entries in the series, so we'd guess this imagery is deliberately nostalgic to grab the attention of fans who might've moved on from the series.

Here's the vertical version of the box art, so you can picture what it'll look like on your shelf, if you still buy physical games:

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Other games expected at the Xbox Series X showcase include a new Forza Motorsport title, Hellblade 2 and Rare's Everwild, with many more surprises expected.

Halo Infinite is coming to Xbox One, too

Not ready for next-gen consoles, yet? That's not a problem. Halo Infinite is also coming to Xbox One, Xbox One X and PC, so you'll have some flexibility in how you can play the new first-person shooter.

Halo Infinite supports Xbox Smart Delivery, too, so if you buy the Xbox One version and later invest in an Xbox Series X unit, you'll get both versions of the game to play.

And if you're not sure you even want to spend $60/£50 on a new Halo game, that's fine too: it'll be available on Xbox Game Pass from launch, as is the case with all of Microsoft's platform exclusives.