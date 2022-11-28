Grammarly is half price for Cyber Monday – and that's not a typo

The Cyber Monday deals are flooding in, with a host of deals going live throughout the day. Some of these deals are better than others, but this half-price deal on the Grammarly writing tool is one of the better offers we've seen.
If you're looking to improve your spelling and grammar in emails and documents, Grammarly can help you do just that – and right now you can get 50% off any Grammarly Premium plan (opens in new tab). The best deal is on an annual plan, with the price slashed from $144 to just $72, but you can save on quarterly and monthly plans too.
Today's best Cyber Monday Grammarly deal
Grammarly Premium on iOS, Android and Windows: was
$144 now $72 at Grammarly (opens in new tab)
Once you install the app, you can use a Grammarly keyboard, which will go over what you've written, and suggest corrections and alternate sentences to be clearer for the recipient. This is a yearly subscription, saving you 50% off, but you can use it on as many devices as you wish.
Today's best Cyber Monday Grammarly deal (UK)
Grammarly Premium on iOS, Android and Windows: was
£144 now £72 at Grammarly (opens in new tab)
This is a yearly subscription, saving you 50% off, but you can use it on as many devices as you wish. You can use a Grammarly keyboard once you've installed the app on your iPhone, Windows laptop or Android phone; the app will then suggest corrections and alternate sentences to make your writing clearer.
Grammarly is one of the most popular apps for improving grammar and structure, and we praised its ease of use and effectiveness in our Grammarly review.
This one of the best Cyber Monday deals we've found today, so if you're looking for some help with your writing, this is great opportunity to give Grammarly a try.
