Grab the Lo & Sons Hanover Deluxe 2 for 30% off and keep that new laptop safe

Grab one of the best backpacks around with this Black Friday deal on the Lo & Sons Hanover Deluxe 2 for $173.60, a 30% discount on a seriously premium item.
While it sports a very minimalist design, don't let that fool you – the Lo & Sons Hanover Deluxe 2 is more than capable of securing your essential tech on a lengthy commute or just down the block to the coffee shop. Normally retailing for a pricey $248, seeing this backpack getting a hefty discount makes it one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far.
(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).
Today's best Lo & Sons Hanover Deluxe 2 Black Friday deal
Lo & Sons Hanover Deluxe 2 |
$248 $173.60 at Lo & Sons
Save $74.40 - This backpack might not look like it can carry all your most important tech gear, but don't let its minimalist design fool you. Its exceptional construction and large capacity is more than up for the challenge, and with 30% off, this backpack should definitely be at the top of your list this holiday season.
The Lo & Sons Hanover Deluxe 2 backpack helped us carry around a bunch of laptops over the last few weeks with remarkable ease. The biggest knock against it is its pretty steep price, but with a $74.40 discount, this phenomenal backpack is even better.
Right now, only the deep navy version is in stock and we're not sure if the black version will also get a price cut for Black Friday – assuming it comes back in stock at some point today – but this one is likely to sell out quick.
If you're looking for a classy-looking and well-crafted backpack for a bargain, we'd move on this one rather than wait too long.
More Lo & Sons Hanover Deluxe 2 deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Lo & Sons Hanover Deluxe 2 from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
