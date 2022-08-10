Google's new campaign for RCS will rally Android and iOS users to its cause

Audio player loading…

In an attempt to break down the walls between iOS and Android, Google has begun a fresh campaign asking Apple to embrace RCS. This time around the company is expecting everyone else to jump in.

In its latest endeavour to convince Apple to embrace the RCS standard , Android has created a dedicated webpage (opens in new tab) and even partnered with ATTN: to create a video. While it highlights many of the same downsides to messaging between iOS and Android users, there is a whole of information on the webpage for readers to browse through.

Termed “Get The Message”, the campaign seeks to bring Apple’s attention to Android and iOS users. Specifically, those who are not happy with the experience of messaging friends and families between the two mobile operating systems.

The webpage states that there is a “really clear solution” to solving the problem. It encourages users to tweet to Apple with a pre-drafted message. And this is evident across the page and is hard not to miss. Using the hashtag “Get The Message”, it does feel that Android is generating its own version of a Change.org campaign.

The Rich Communication Services (RCS) standard is the updated version of MMS. It offers real-time secure messaging on Android smartphones just like Apple’s iMessage. In India, however, the RCS services have been halted until further notice. Reports emerged that many companies misused the service to spam users with advertisements frequently.

Is the plan to take on WhatsApp?

The irony of the campaign is that Android explains the entire “Green bubble, blue bubble” debacle on their webpage. Yet, it does show that there are cross-platform messaging apps that can solve the problem too. Like WhatsApp and Telegram, which are more popular among everyone on Android and iOS.

Google has gone one step further recently by updating the Messages app to support reactions. Any message that receives a reaction from an iOS user will show up within the app.

So, does Google want to team up with Apple and create a single unified messaging service to take on WhatsApp and other cross-platform apps? Or will the campaign generate enough traction among users that Apple throws in the towel?