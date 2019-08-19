With Google Drive's new shortcuts, you'll never lose a file again

After years of pleading from users, Google Drive is finally getting a much-needed feature: shortcuts that point to files stored in another location.

If you use Google Drive frequently, you'll know how frustrating it can be trying to find a single file in a jumble of folders. Yes, you could search for its name, but Drive's limited sorting options and lack of filters mean you can still find yourself hunting for a needle in a haystack.

You'll be able to create shortcuts pointing to files in other folders, or on shared Drives, without changing the original file's location.

Quick clicks

Unfortunately you won't be able to create a shortcut to any old file – you're limited to Google Docs, Slides, Sheets, PDFs, JPGs, Microsoft Office files and folders. No creating shortcuts to your amusing cat GIFs, then.

The feature will arrive for paying G Suite users in the coming weeks (admins can now sign up for the beta program to get it early) and we anticipate it trickling down to personal Google Drive users later in the year.

Via Ars Technica