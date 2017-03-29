Google Calendar is now an official Apple iPad app

Things are looking up for busybodies who rely on the Google Calendar app on iOS, but wish they had a bigger screen.

Google Calendar has now been optimized on iPad, finally giving iOS users a proper app for accessing their synchronized schedules on Apple's line of tablets.

While Google Calendar has had tablet compatibility for a while on Android, iPad users have until now been stuck with an iPhone version of the app.

Google Calendar was always available on Surface Pro 4

Though totally functional, the blown-up smartphone version on iPad was a less-than-optimal experience with a lot of wasted space that sort-of negated the purpose of a tablet.

Starting today, iPad users can update their Google Calendar app to version 2.0.0 (no need to download a new, separate app) to enjoy a better-looking, full-screen digital log of all their upcoming appointments, travel dates, reminders, to-do lists, and more.

iPads aren't the only non-Android devices taking advantage of Google's timekeeping app. Amazon's Echo smart speakers can keep you on schedule using Google Calendar, complete with Alexa acting as your personal voice-activated secretary.