Get Folder Marker Home free – exclusively for TechRadar readers

Folder Marker Home solves one of Windows' biggest problems by letting you customize folder colors and icons so you tell the difference between them at a glance.

To get your free license, download and install Folder Marker Home, then register for free on the web page that opens in your web browser. You'll then receive a license key by email – copy and paste this into the Folder Marker Home registration window.

Folder Marker Home integrates directly with Windows, so changing a folder icon or color is as simple as right-clicking and choosing a new option.

To change a folder icon or color, just right-click it and select a new option

That's not all; you can also add new icons to Folder Marker Home, and apply the custom color or icon to all the sub-folders within a given folder.

You can even make your customized folders distributable so they keep their new colors and icons, even if they're copied to a different PC.

This exclusive offer runs from December 20-22 inclusively, so download Folder Marker Home now and get your PC organized.