Super slim Xbox 360 bundle predicted

If you are considering buying a new Xbox 360, then you might want to hold that thought for a few months, with analysts predicting that a new super slim Xbox 360 bundle should be available later in 2010.

That's right. It looks like Microsoft is following Sony's lead and planning on introducing a slimmed down console to not take up all that space under your telly.

The new slim 360 with a 250GB hard drive and Project Natal should be available this Christmas for under £200 quid, if analyst Michael Pachter is to be believed.

The Wedbush Morgan analyst said this week: "At a minimum, we anticipate the introduction of a more feature-packed Xbox 360 as the standard SKU in late 2010 (likely with a 250GB hard drive) at the same $299 price point," he said in a research note.



"It is far more likely that we will see a slim version of the Xbox 360 with a 250GB hard drive and with Project Natal bundled into the box while maintaining the $299 price point," he added.

Which is around the current price of an Xbox 360 Elite bundle with a 120GB hard drive.

Via CVG