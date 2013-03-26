Nintendo Wii voted greatest console, office straw poll disagrees

A poll of 2,000 UK gamers have voted the Nintendo Wii as the best console of all time. Yes - you read right - retailer Game's survey says that we treasured our Wiimote over every over fondly fondled joypad, joystick and controller.

Of course we all know that surveys are largely nonsense, but the fact that so many 'self-proclaimed console aficionados' (that fill in polls) pushed usual poll-toppers the PS2 and Super Nintendo rank into 4th and 7th respectively, is worthy of comment.

The survey saw Nintendo's home console claim the top spot with 15% of the votes, beating the Xbox 360 (10%) and Playstation 3 (9%), which came second and third - and probably testified as much to the age and demographic of the participants as anything else.

Party likes it's 1996

The survey also asked people choose their landmark year in gaming, with 1996 coming out on top. Hardly a surprise - 1996 was huge for big franchise-starters, with the release of Tomb Raider, Crash Bandicoot and the first Resident Evil.

Given the console result we're surprised that this panel of gamers even remember 1996, but it was also the year that gamers were enjoying the continued success of Fifa 96, the first in the series to use real-time 3D graphics.

"It's great to see that the classic games of yesterday strike a chord just as much as the latest releases," said Game's community manager, Craig Ting.

The runner-up year was 2002, memorable for the release of Rockstar's critically-acclaimed Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.

So. The Wii. Is it your number one or not? Let us know in the comments. For what it's worth we surveyed an office full of tech journalists and the PS2 wiped out the competition. Just sayin'.