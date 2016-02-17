Trending
Brands

Hurry and claim your Nintendo Account username before someone else does

By Gaming  

Pre-registration is open for Nintendo's first smartphone app

Miitomo

Nintendo has opened up registration for its new account system, as well as letting users sign up for its new iOS and Android app Miitomo.

You can register for a Nintendo Account using your Nintendo Network ID, Twitter, Facebook or even Google+ account, and you'll want to be fast to ensure you get the username you want - or the closest approximation.

The Nintendo Account can be used for Nintendo's upcoming rewards program as well as Miitomo, the company's first smartphone/tablet app. Right now, though, you won't be able to do much with it.

Creating a Nintendo Account will also let you pre-register for Miitomo, which will arrive next Month. Although there's a lot we still don't know about it, Miitomo will be somewhere between a game and a social network, in which you'll interact with friends via your Mii avatar.

Related news

See more Gaming news