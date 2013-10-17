Game confirms PS4 hands on lock-in events to join Xbox One parties

High street retailer Game has announced its plans for a series of Sony PS4 lock-in events, where expectant gamers will be able to go hands-on with the next-gen device prior to release.

Events will be held at 62 selected stores across the UK between October 21 and November 17, before the console goes on sale on November 29 in Europe.

Those wishing to attend the after-hours soirees can register online, with places allocated on a first come first serve basis.

Those who scoop a place will be able to play PS4 games like FIFA 14, Knack Super Mother Load, Octodad, Pinball Arcade and Contrast.

Boys on tour

Last week game announced that it'll also be taking the new Xbox One console on a UK tour, with gamers able to attend 65 events around the UK in the run up to launch.

The events will enable potential buyers, who haven't yet picked a side for the forthcoming new generation, to test drive both new consoles and get a feel for what they can expect upon next month's release date.

Check out Game's website for full details of the Xbox One and PS4 lock-in events for participating stores and dates.

Via CVG