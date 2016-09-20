Oculus Rift has arrived in the UK - here's where to try it

The Oculus Rift has finally made it to the UK, where it can be picked up from select retailers.

To date, UK folks have had to order the headset online which involves additional shipping costs - not to mention wait times.

But the Rift is now available to buy in UK shops including Game, Amazon, John Lewis, Curry's PC World and Harrods.

Stores around the country are offering demos. In London that includes Harrods, John Lewis on Oxford Street, Peter Jones on Sloane Square, and Game at Westfield Stratford City.

Virtual reality fans not based near the capital can find a nearby demo store using the Oculus website.

Price shift

The headset has been given a UK RRP of £549, which, given that it currently costs £499 before shipping, means there's been a slight mark-up.

Oculus will be offering demos of its Touch controllers in stores globally this October.