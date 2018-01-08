Forerunner 645 Music is a Garmin watch that lets you listen to tracks without a phone

The new Garmin Forerunner 645 Music has arrived as the first watch from the company to let you listen to music while running without having to take your phone with you.

Garmin's latest running watch just debuted at CES 2018 and it comes with GPS, Garmin Pay and all of the other features you'd expect from a high-end Forerunner watch.

There's space on the watch for up to 500 songs that you can download directly to the device and listen to with Bluetooth headphones. If you're a Deezer Premium customer you can also download offline playlists to the watch.

Those in the US will also be able to use iHeart Radio All Access, but Garmin has yet to reveal whether there will be support for any other streaming services such as Spotify, Tidal and Apple Music.

True running freedom

Image 1 of 4 Both black and cerise band options are available on the Forerunner 645 Music Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

If you're desperate for a bottle of water on your run, you'll be able to use Garmin Pay to buy it while you're out on your route too.

You can connect your watch to the service and then just tap it on the contactless reader in stores to make payments in a similar way to how you would with Apple Pay, Fitbit Pay and Android Pay.

The Forerunner 645 Music comes with metal bezel around the watchface, and the display is large and uses the same always-on display that appears on watches like the Fenix 5, and will allow users to read messages and notifications on the go (and respond, if you're an Android user).

The strap looks supportive for when you're running, but we'll be sure to note the quality when we do our hands-on review.

You'll be able to use the watch for more than running as it includes multi-sport modes, cycling and swimming as well. In terms of battery, Garmin says it will last seven days from a single charge but around five hours in GPS mode, which is about average for watches of this sort, and seven days in standby.

In terms of pricing we know the Forerunner 645 Music will cost £399.99 or AU$599.00 (about $540) with either a black or cerise band.

There's a non-Music variant of the watch available too, which is just called the Garmin Forerunner 645. Garmin has confirmed the only missing feature is the music element of the watch and it drops down to the price to just £349.99 (about $475, AU$600) with a black or sandstone band.

The Garmin Forerunner 645 comes with either a black of sandstone band.

We'll be seeing the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music very soon, so look out for our hands on review direct from CES.

New year, new tech – check out all our coverage of CES 2018 straight from Las Vegas, the greatest gadget show on Earth