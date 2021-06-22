Fly into big savings with the DJI Mavic mini on Prime Day

We're just hours away until Prime Day deals expire. Before the clock clicks down to the end of Amazon Prime Day for another year, there are two drone savings worth considering. The highly-rated DJI Mavic Mini and DJI OM 4 - Handheld 3-Axis Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer are available at great prices for a limited time.

DJI Mavic Mini Combo Drone Quadcopter 2.7K Camera: $523.99 $397.09 at Amazon

Save $126.90 - The special bundle includes the DJI Mavic Mini Combo with a Samsung 128 GB MicroSD Card. Weighing less than 250 grams, the Mavic Mini is as light as the average smartphone. It supports 12MP aerial photos and 2.7K HD videos. Use the SD card for recording.View Deal

As we noted in our recent review, the "Mavic Mini remains one of the best beginner-friendly drones you can buy. It's since been succeeded by the 4K-shooting DJI Mini 2, but the Mavic Mini otherwise offers a very competitive blend of portability, image quality, price, and convenience. It weighs no more than five golf balls, lasts a solid 30 minutes in the air, and fits into a large jacket pocket when folded down. Only that lack of 4K video and object-tracking powers show its age."

DJI OM 4 - Handheld 3-Axis Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer: $149.99 $119.00 at Amazon

Save $30: Instantly attach your smartphone to DJI OM 4 and enjoy perfect filming on the go. The magnetic phone clamp and ring holder enables you to capture whenever inspiration strikes effortlessly. With a 3-axis stabilization system, you'll never post a shaky video again. View Deal

Also highly recommended, the DJI OM 4 offers a unique way to capture smooth cinematic video using your smartphone and its built-in magnets, which attach using a gimbal arm. Innovative features like DynamicZoom use advanced algorithms, so all you have to do is tap and walk. With the interesting “Hitchcock effect,” you can deliver a Hollywood feel with minimal effort.

Looking for more? With Gesture Control, you can take a selfie or group photos with terrific ease. ActiveTrack 3.0 locks onto subjects for improved image composition.

