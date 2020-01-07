Fitbit price cut at Amazon: deals on the Fitbit Versa 2, Alta HR, Charge 3 and more

If you're looking to get in shape for the new year, a fitness tracker can be the perfect companion, and lucky for you, Amazon is currently having a sale on Fitbit's best-selling activity trackers.



Our top Fitbit deal is the Versa 2 that's on sale for $149.95. That's a $50 discount and the best price we've found for the water-resistant smartwatch.

The all-new Fitbit Versa 2 tracks activity, workouts, sleep, and calories burned while also continuously monitoring heart rate. The Versa 2 can help you meet your fitness goals with 15+ exercise modes and on-screen workouts that play on your wrist and coach you through each move. The Fitbit also works with Amazon Alexa, so you can send and receive messages, check the weather, and control other smart home devices using just your voice.

Shop more of the best Fitbit deals below and keep in mind these amazing offers are ending soon, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

The best Fitbit deals:

Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker: $99 $59.95 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can save $40 on the Fitbit Inspire HR fitness tracker at Amazon. The ultra-slim activity tracker is made for everyday wear and offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring.

Fitbit Alta HR: $129.95 $97 at Amazon

You can save $33 on the best-selling Fitbit Alta HR at Amazon. The ultra-slim activity tracker offers continuous heart rate monitoring and tracks steps, distance and calories burned.

Fitbit Charge 3 $149.95 $99.95 at Amazon

Amazon has the Fitbit Charge 3 on sale for $99.95. The water-resistant fitness tracker offers 24/7 heart rate tracking and provides an impressive seven-day battery life.

Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch: $159.95 $119 at Amazon

You can get the top-rated Fitbit Versa Lite Edition smartwatch on sale for just $119. That's the best price we've seen for the fitness-packed smartwatch that's available in five different color choices.

