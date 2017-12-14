FCC votes to end net neutrality

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has voted to repeal net neutrality rules that guaranteed a free and open internet.

Today's vote sees the FCC roll back rules put into place two years ago. Under the Obama-era regulations, a Title II common carrier classification was placed on ISPs, making it illegal to throttle, block or otherwise discriminate any kind of internet traffic, including through paid prioritization.

With today's vote, the Title II classification is stripped. In its place, a Title I classification has been restored, which means the Federal Trade Commission, not the FCC, has jurisdiction over broadband consumer protection.

The FCC commissioners voted 3-2 along party lines. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, has been a staunch advocate for repealing the regulations.

Critics of rescinding the rules argue ISPs can now play favorites with apps and websites, in effect deciding what consumers see online. Supporters argue the experience won't change for consumers, while also contending that removing regulations will foster innovation and network investment from ISPs thanks to a "light-touch regulatory framework."

It's not over yet

Many of the biggest tech companies, including Apple, Facebook and Google, previously spoke out in support of net neutrality. Content providers are virtually unanimous in their support of a free and open internet as it allows them to serve their content to the most users with the best possible experience.

Following today's vote, several of those same firms spoke out again, including Netflix and Twitter, as well as advocacy group the Electronic Frontier Foundation. Each vowed to fight back against repealing net neutrality, suggesting this is the beginning of a lengthier legal battle.

We’re disappointed in the decision to gut #NetNeutrality protections that ushered in an unprecedented era of innovation, creativity & civic engagement. This is the beginning of a longer legal battle. Netflix stands w/ innovators, large & small, to oppose this misguided FCC order.December 14, 2017

The @FCC's vote to gut #NetNeutrality rules is a body blow to innovation and free expression. We will continue our fight to defend the open Internet and reverse this misguided decision. https://t.co/TXTQWDiBNCDecember 14, 2017

The FCC's decision to abandon its traditional role in protecting an open and free Internet will go down as one of the biggest mistakes in Internet policy history. We will fight in the courts, in the states, and in Congress to restore #NetNeutrality.December 14, 2017

From a business perspective, any kind of internet restriction could limit views on web pages and apps, harming companies that rely on those figures.

Yet it's consumers who will bear the brunt of today's decision if ISPs begin throttling internet speeds and restricting access to certain apps and websites if content providers don't pay a fee.

While the FCC's vote today is a blow to net neutrality, the battleground now shifts to the courtroom.