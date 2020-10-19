Early Black Friday laptop deals live now at Dell - save up to $300 on Dell XPS

We may be a few weeks away from mid-November, but early Dell Black Friday laptop deals have landed. Last week we saw a number of doorbuster offers hitting the shelves, and this week it seems to be the Dell XPS's turn in the limelight.

The unexpectedly early Black Friday laptop deals come just a week after Amazon Prime Day kickstarted the discounts season on October 13. Dell's looking for a slice of the pie now, and we're not complaining.

With prices starting at just $499.99 on brand new Dell Inspiron laptops (offering up the latest 11th generation Intel processors no less), there are some fantastic discounts to be had here. Not only that, but you'll also find the Dell XPS 13 on sale right now as well.

In fact, we're seeing a massive range of Dell XPS configurations up for grabs in these early Black Friday laptop deals - which means you'll be able to save on some incredibly powerful machines this week.

These Dell laptop deals come as part of the retailer's Black Friday sneak peek. That's taking doorbuster sales to a new level, but the discounts on offer are well worth a look if you're in the market for a new machine.

We're highlighting the best laptop deals from the Dell Black Friday sale just below, but you'll find plenty more offers available from across the web further down the page.

The best Black Friday Dell laptop deals

New Dell Inspiron 14 5000 14-inch laptop: $549.99 $499.99 at Dell

Sure, there's only a $50 discount on this new Dell Inspiron, but the 11th generation i3 processor configuration was already sitting at a fantastic price. You'll find 8GB RAM under the bonnet, with a 256GB SSD to top it all off.

New Inspiron 14 5000 2-in-1 14-inch laptop: $779.99 $699.99 at Dell

There's a cutting edge 11th generation i5 processor inside this early Black Friday laptop deal from Dell. An $80 discount offers that speedy processor, with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD for a great price this week.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 13.4-inch laptop: $999.99 $899.99 at Dell

There's a $100 discount on this 2-in-1 Dell XPS 13 in Dell's latest Black Friday laptop deals. That means you're getting a great price on a 10th gen i3 build, complete with 4GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and FHD+ touch display. Upgrade to a 10th gen i5 processor and 8GB RAM for $170 off with this $1,079.99 build.

Dell XPS 13 13.3-inch laptop: $1,049.99 $999.99 at Dell

For just $100 more than the 2-in-1 model above, you can pick up a powerful 10th gen i7 processor and double your RAM. That means you're picking up 8GB memory and the same 256GB SSD inside this $999 Black Friday laptop deal. You are, however sacrificing the flexibility of the 2-in-1 design and touchscreen display for that boost in power. You'll also find the same configuration available in the new model (with touchscreen display) for just $1,249 right now - $150 off.

Dell XPS 15 15.6-inch laptop: $2,149.99 $1,849.99 at Dell

Save $300 on this Dell XPS 15 this week - offering up a stunning 4K UHD OLED display panel, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. That's a lot of power for your cash, though you are dropping down to a 9th generation i7 processor inside.

More Dell Black Friday deals

Dell 27-inch monitor: $249.99 $159.99 at Dell

Save $90 on this 27-inch Dell monitor, bringing the final price down to just $159.99 this week. That's an excellent price for a Full HD 1080p IPS display with a 75Hz refresh rate.

Alienware wireless gaming headset: $229.99 $159.99 at Dell

These early Dell Black Friday deals are also hitting its range of Alienware accessories this week. You'll find the wireless gaming headset available for just $159.99 courtesy of a $70 discount right now - perfect for 7.1 virtual surround cans with two RGB lighting zones.

Dell Universal Dock D6000: $284.99 $224.99 at Dell

If you struggle to keep your desk tidy and need to accommodate multiple monitors and accessories in your laptop's setup, the Dell Universal Dock is here to save your cable management woes - and with $60 off no less. You can connect up to three 4K monitors to this particular dock, as well.

More Dell laptop deals

We're rounding up plenty more Dell XPS laptop deals right here on TechRadar, but you'll also find cheap gaming laptop deals available this week as well.