Dyson's new Pure Hot+Cool will heat you in winter and cool you in summer

Dyson has launched its new air-purifying fan heater, the Pure Hot+Cool in India. It is made to keep your room warm in winter and cool in summer, while purifying the air through all seasons.

The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool air purifier arrives in White/Silver and Iron/ Blue color. It at a price tag of Rs. 52,900. It goes on sale through Dyson India online store and various other online and offline channels across the country.

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool detects and identifies airborne particles and gases, which are displayed on its LCD screen and Dyson Link app. Users can monitor indoor and outdoor air pollution levels at from anywhere in real time. The app also puts a remote control for the machine on your device and also shows the filter life and status.

It uses lasers to identify fine particles in the air, as well as sensors that monitor volatile organic compounds like nitrogen dioxide and formaldehyde, which can cause cause watery eyes, burning sensations in the nose and throat, coughing, nausea, and skin irritation. The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool air purifier comes with a set of HEPA and active-carbon filters that are touted to capture as much as 99.95 percent of particle pollution, sized as small as 0.1 microns.

The Pure Hot+Cool also uses sensors to measure temperature and humidity, which is important for its heating and cooling mechanisms.

It's a three in one

The new fan heater has thermostat heat control, which means you can set it to maintain your ideal temperature – once the target temperature is reached, the Pure Hot+Cool will then switch to standby mode, switching on again if it senses a drop in temperature.

In fan mode, it keeps you home cool by delivering a powerful stream of purified air, and with a range of 350 degrees, you can pretty much sit anywhere and still feel cool.