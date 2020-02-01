Dyson V8 Animal gets $200 price cut in massive cordless vacuum cleaner sales

We know cleaning isn't exactly the first thing on your mind when the weekend rolls around, but these Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner deals can save you a wad of cash for when you do get around to doing the hoovering. The Dyson V8 Animal cordless vacuum cleaner, in particular, can save you $200 this weekend, hitting a fantastic $289 price tag at Walmart. Plus, there are plenty more cordless vacuum cleaner sales hitting above and below that price point to get excited about. Excited for the savings, that is, not necessarily the hoovering.

If the thought of bringing out the hoover fills you with dread, though, you'll be happy to learn that the Dyson V8 Animal offers an incredibly easy experience. You'll get 40 minutes of powerful suction out of this cordless vacuum cleaner, with a lightweight body and a crevice tool to help you attack all those hard to reach corners.

While the Dyson V8 Animal deal on offer today represents a great saving on a truly powerful machine, we're also seeing discounts on the Dyson V7 Animal, the Cyclone V10, and the V11 Torque Drive models across Walmart and Amazon.

If you're still dreading running the hoover round, it might be time for you to take a look at the best robotic vacuum cleaner deals.

The best Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner deal this weekend

Dyson V8 Animal cordless vacuum cleaner | $499 $289 at Walmart

The Dyson V8 offers a substantial price cut this weekend at Walmart, making this a fantastic cordless vacuum cleaner deal. With 40 minutes of powerful suction and the ability to maximize your cleaning with Max power mode, the V8 offers an easy and streamlined cleaning experience.

More Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner deals

Dyson V7 Animal cordless vacuum cleaner | $399.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

This Dyson V7 Animal deal is also offering a $200 price cut, but you're going all the way down to $199. You're picking up the version before the V8 but you'll still enjoy powerful cleaning with a flexible, lightweight cordless vacuum.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead | $499.99 $348.89 at Walmart

If you're looking for big power, you've found it in the Dyson Cyclone. Even the name screams suction force and you'll be able to take advantage of 60 minutes of this intense cleaning power at a time. Plus, take $151 off the price tag and you've got yourself a deal.

Dyson V11 Torque Drive cordless vacuum cleaner | $699.99 $499.99 at Amazon

Imagine spending $700 on a cordless vacuum - that's got to be a good cleaner. Now imagine getting a $700 Dyson for just $499. That's exactly what's on offer with this Dyson V11 Torque Drive cordless vacuum cleaner. You're getting 40% more suction than the V8 here, with extra features like a run time counter and performance tracker displayed on an LCD screen. This is a truly powerful cordless vacuum cleaner available for a great price this week.

Looking for more? We've got all the latest Dyson vacuum sales right here on TechRadar, and we're also counting down the best robotic vacuum cleaner sales going as well.