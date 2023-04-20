DJI Mavic 3 Pro leaks suggest triple-camera drone will land very soon

It's shaping up to be a big month for DJI drone fans – some new leaks suggest the rumored DJI Mavic 3 Pro could arrive very soon, just weeks after the pro-level DJI Inspire 3.

New images of the unannounced DJI Mavic 3 Pro, shared by @DealsDrone on Twitter (below), confirm that it's likely to be DJI's first drone with three built-in cameras.

This versatility makes it a potentially exciting release for aerial photographers and videographers, even if it's likely to cost more than the DJI Mavic 3 (which launched for $2,199 / £1,879 / AU$3,099). Some further leaks picked up by @Quadro_News (opens in new tab) also suggest the drone could land as soon as April 25.

Mavic 3 Pro new leak? pic.twitter.com/DdBZSkdVUKApril 19, 2023 See more

The new images, which also include photos of the drone's retail packaging, don't tell us much that we didn't already know about the DJI Mavic 3 Pro. Like the DJI Mavic 3 Classic, it looks like (opens in new tab) we'll be getting a bundle that contains just the drone without a controller, plus one that contains the DJI RC pad. There will also likely be a more premium DJI Mavic 3 Pro Cine option with 1TB internal storage.

The big question remains what focal lengths those three cameras will offer. It seems likely that the Mavic 3 Pro will offer similar cameras to the two that are on the Mavic 3. That drone has a main wide-angle camera with a 4/3-inch CMOS sensor and a 24mm lens, flanked by a second 162mm telephoto one with a 1/2-inch CMOS sensor.

The Mavic 3 Pro's third lens, which should add a helpful extra option between those two extreme focal lengths, will likely be a mid-telephoto offering. According to recent speculation from @Quadro_News, that third lens will have a 70mm focal length that'll shoot 4K/60p video.

We'll likely see some more precise speculation arrive in the coming days, particularly if the drone is indeed launching on April 25. But whatever its camera specs, the Mavic 3 Pro is shaping up to be another fine option for those who need maximum photographic flexibility from a relatively compact drone.

Analysis: The missing piece in the Mavic 3 series

The DJI Mavic Classic (above) went in the opposite direction to the rumored Mavic 3 Pro, offering only one camera. (Image credit: DJI)

It took a while for the DJI Mavic 3 series to find its feet after a slightly rushed launch at the end of 2021. This meant many of its features, including ActiveTrack 5.0, had to be added later with big firmware updates in December 2021 and January 2022.

But the Mavic 3, plus the more affordable DJI Mavic 3 Classic, are now among the best drones you can buy, and that will likely be the case again with the Mavic 3 Pro. The new model will also round off the series nicely, with an option for every kind of aerial photographer or videographer.

The Mavic 3 Classic offers a single, high-quality lens for those who simply need wide-angle shooting. The standard Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine will become the middle-ground option for anyone who needs the option of a telephoto lens for B-roll footage or alternative angles. And the Mavic 3 Pro is shaping up to be DJI's most versatile flying camera so far, with a handy extra mid-telephoto lens.

But a lot of questions still remain unanswered. Will the Mavic 3 Pro still have a 4/3-inch CMOS sensor on its main camera, or will that be downgraded to make room for the other two cameras? And will all of the Cine version's cameras support high-end features like Apple ProRes recording?

Fortunately, it looks like we won't have to wait long to find out.