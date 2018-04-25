Dish network deals: Save up to $20 a month on packages

One of the largest television providers in the country, Dish's satellite TV service is available just about everywhere. Even better, it offers such service in a wide array of packages so you can find the configuration that matches your viewing habits. Whether you're a sports fanatic or a movie buff, there's a Dish package that's right for you.

Each of these packages is priced according to the number and types of channels included. But right now, you can save on Dish TV no matter which package you choose. Prices have been cut across the board, with discounts of as much as $20. Even better, these prices are guaranteed for at least two years.

Packages start at $59.99 for 120 channels and go up to $89.99 for 290 channels for those serious TV watchers. Plus, each package includes extras like DVR, HD channels, and a voice-controlled remote included. You can check them all out below and figure out the one that is right for you. Note that these prices are for new customers only.

America's Top 120+ | 190+ channels | $ 84.99 $69.99/mo

This Dish network deal includes the best channels from the Top 120, plus a fine selection of sports (college sports especially), with the NFL, Big Ten, SEC, Pac-12, and Longhorn networks, as well as ESPN. Sign up today and you'll save $15 a month on your subscription.

America's Top 200 | 240+ channels | $94.99 $79.99/mo

We're talking all the key sports options here, and this is a fantastic time to buy as it's $15 less a month than the regular price. You're getting the MLB, NBA and NHL networks plus the Golf Channel on top of the college sport channels in the Top 120+ package mentioned earlier. It's not all about sports, though, as you're also getting Bravo, A&E, Hallmark, Disney XD, and Sundance.

America's Top 250 | 290+ channels | $104.99 $89.99/mo

This is a huge Dish network deal packed with a fantastic range of sports and movie options. In addition to all the sports mentioned in the previous Dish deal, this one boasts excellent movie/TV options like TCM, The Movie Channel, Starz Encore, Nat Geo Wild, Nicktoons, and many more. Sure, it's not exactly cheap, but it is $15 less a month than the usual price, saving you $360 over two years.

Whichever package you choose, you can be sure that these are the best deals currently available. And when you're ready, Dish will provide installation for free.