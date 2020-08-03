Grab the Dell XPS 13 for just $699 this week

The Dell XPS 13 is on sale, with Dell offering big discounts on one of the most popular premium laptops. This week's Dell XPS deals, however, bring those prices way down, with the cheapest down to just $699. That's a fantastic offer on a firm favorite for work and play, but savings continue all the way up the range as well.

That's a price we've not seen many Dell XPS 13 ultrabooks hit. What's more, there's a 10th generation i5 processor tucked away in here, as well as 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD.

However, there are plenty more options taking a $100 price cut at Dell this week. You can upgrade to 256GB of storage space in a handy 2-in-1 model for $899, or boost yourself up to an i7 processor with 512GB now available for just over $1,000. Considering these laptop deals regularly sit at over $1,000 for smaller specs, these are going to be some popular offers, so if you've been holding out for a sale now's your chance.

We're rounding up these Dell XPS 13 deals just below, but if you're in the UK or Australia you'll find more prices at the bottom of the page as well.

Today's best Dell XPS 13 laptop deals

Dell XPS 13 13.3-inch laptop | $849.99 $699 at Dell

Dell has cut $150 off this entry level Dell XPS 13, which means you can pick it up for just $699 right now. That's an excellent price on a premium machine, with a 10th generation i5 processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD under the hood.

View Deal

Dell XPS 13 13.3-inch 2-in-1 laptop | $999 $899 at Dell

Or, you can save $100 on this 2-in-1 version of the Dell XPS 13 that can also flip into a tablet. You're also doubling your storage here, upgrading to 256GB of SSD storage, but dropping down to an i3 processor to keep things cheap. The non-convertible version of this build comes in at the same price but retains that i5 processor, however.

View Deal

Dell XPS 13 13.3-inch laptop | $1,149 $1,049.99 at Dell

If you're after something with more raw power, this Dell XPS 13 laptop deal knocks $100 off the price of a heavier spec. You're getting a 10th generation i7 processor in here, and upgrading to a 512GB SSD and 8GB RAM.

View Deal

More Dell XPS 13 laptop deals

