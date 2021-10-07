Dell launches new range of Intel Xeon-powered servers for SMBs

As data and compute are no longer limited to the data center, Dell has updated its Dell EMC PowerEdge range of small business servers to meet the needs of organizations that require adaptive and flexible infrastructure.

With the Austin-based company's new servers, businesses of all sizes can scale effectively, process data quickly and securely and deliver more connected customer experiences both inside and outside of a data center all while optimizing costs and productivity.

These new Dell EMC PowerEdge servers are also flexible enough to address evolving IT needs while delivering real-time business value at the point of data creation wherever that may be.

Dell has introduced three new PowerEdge entry-level rack and tower servers built with Intel Xeon processors that are designed for SMBs and enterprises that need to process information securely with less latency. These new devices have also been designed with office-friendly acoustics and thermals so they won't disrupt business operations and Dell's latest PowerEdge servers can be used inside data centers as well as in edge environments including remote/branch offices, retail, hospitality and logistics operations.

Dell EMC PowerEdge T350, R350 and T550

The Dell EMC PowerEdge T350 and R350 are entry-level rack and tower servers built with the new Intel Xeon E-2300 processors and provide additional compute capabilities, memory and storage to increase productivity. They're also flexible, affordable and can be used for business-critical workloads, cloud infrastructure and point of sale (POS) transactions.

In order to ensure continuous operations of applications and services, both the PowerEdge T350 and R350 have high availability features such as hot-plug boot drive options and customers can take advantage of expanded storage options to meet their growing data management challenges. These new one-socket PowerEdge servers have a smaller footprint and the T350 features an updated design that is 37 percent smaller than the previous generation.

Later this year, Dell also plans to release the PowerEdge T550, which is powered by 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, and features a flexible two-socket tower design that balances expandability and performance. The device supports technologies for enterprise-class workloads including AI and inferencing, virtualization, medical imaging, data analytics and software-defined storage.

We'll likely hear more about pricing and other details from Dell once we get closer to the release of the Dell EMC PowerEdge T350, R360 and T550.