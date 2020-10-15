Dell Black Friday laptop deals are already live: save big on XPS, Inspiron and more

Dell has launched its own Black Friday laptop deals, weeks ahead of the main event. That's excellent news for those searching for discounts on computers this week, especially seeing as there's something for everyone here.

The unexpectedly early sale comes just after Amazon Prime Day kicked off 2020's fall savings with some excellent offers earlier this week. Now Dell wants a piece of the action - and we're not complaining.

With prices starting at just $499.99 on brand new Dell Inspiron laptops (offering up the latest 11th generation Intel processors no less), there are some fantastic discounts to be had here. Not only that, but you'll also find the Dell XPS 13 on sale right now as well.

These Dell laptop deals come as part of the retailer's Black Friday sneak peek. That's taking doorbuster sales to a new level, but the discounts on offer are well worth a look if you're in the market for a new machine.

We're highlighting the best laptop deals from the Dell Black Friday sale just below, but you'll find plenty more offers available from across the web further down the page.

The best Black Friday Dell laptop deals

Dell Inspiron 14 5000 14-inch laptop: $549.99 $499.99 at Dell

Save $50 on this 14-inch Dell Inspiron laptop, which was already fairly priced at $549.99. There's a cutting edge 11th generation Intel i3 processor inside, with 8GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage as well. Those are some spectacular specs for under $500.

New Inspiron 14 5000 14-inch laptop: $699.99 $649.99 at Dell

This 14-inch Dell Inspiron laptop deal shaves $50 off the price of a high performance spec, with a final cost of just $649.99. There's an 11th gen i5 processor under the hood, with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD on board as well.

New Inspiron 14 5000 2-in-1 14-inch laptop: $779.99 $699.99 at Dell

Dell laptop deals are also dropping the price of this 14-inch Inspiron down to just $699.99 ahead of Black Friday. With the very latest 11th generation i5 processor under the hood you're getting some cutting edge tech here, as well as 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 15.6-inch laptop: $879.99 $799.99 at Dell

The brand new Dell Inspiron is available for under $800 right now at Dell. Considering the powerful 11th generation i7 processor, 512GB SSD, and 12GB of RAM inside, that's a fantastic price well ahead of Black Friday.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 13.4-inch laptop: $999.99 $899.99 at Dell

There's a $100 saving on the Dell XPS 13 laptop as well - that's bringing the final price down to just $899.99. This configuration offers up a 10th generation i3 processor, 4GB RAM and a 256GB SSD - perfect if you need less power from the processor and memory but still want bigger storage and a flexible design.

Dell G7 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,459 $1,249.99 at Dell

There's a $210 saving on the Dell G7 gaming laptop, sporting a fantastic spec - a 10th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti GPU. That's plenty of power to get through today's recent releases, and a 512GB SSD will keep your drive free for a good supply of games as well.

Dell 32-inch curved gaming monitor: $609.99 $349.99 at Dell

You're saving $260 on this Dell 32-inch curved monitor, with 2560 x 1440 resolution at 144Hz when connected with HDMI. This is a great price for a 32-inch curved display with that kind of tech behind it.

More Dell laptop deals

