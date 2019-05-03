CyberLink has slashed the price of its premium video editing software

CyberLink is offering huge 30% discounts on PowerDirector 365 and Director Suite 365 subscriptions, and you can save an extra 10% on top with voucher code CL10.

PowerDirector 365 is CyberLink's premium video editing suite, and includes not only a flexible video editor that adapts and grows with you as you gain confidence, but can be expanded with an array of extra titles, effects and other add-ons that are included in the subscription.

PowerDirector offers a choice of interface options depending on the complexity of your project and your level of experience, from a simple wizard-based tool that will let you create a smart looking video in just a few clicks, right through to a comprehensive timeline-based editor not dissimilar to Adobe Premiere Pro. For more details, check out our full review.

More than just videos

If you're also a keen photographer, CyberLink has also slashed the price of its full creative software package: Director Suite 365. This includes PowerDirector, as well as advanced photo editor PhotoDirector, color grading tool ColorDirector, and sound editor AudioDirector.

These programs all offer advanced features, and you can easily move files between them while you work. For example, if you're making a video in PowerDirector, you can export a sound file to AudioDirector, make any necessary changes, then shift it back to PowerDirector and simply drop it onto your video's timeline.

All of these savings end May 12.