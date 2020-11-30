Cyber Monday storage: get 25% off this tiny Samsung 1TB SSD for speedy backups

The Cyber Monday storage deals have arrived in force for those who need some bargain ways to bolster their backups – and one of the best is this 25% off deal for the 1TB version of the Samsung T7 SSD.

We've long been fans of the T5 series (it's one of our favorite ways to back up our photos) and the T7 range are its successors, bringing much-improved data transfer speeds.

Samsung claims the T7 series can manage read/write speeds of up to 1.05GBps, and in our tests of the T7 Touch version (which has also been given a 26% price slash for Cyber Monday) we achieved real-world results that were pretty close to that.

Right now, you can pick up the Samsung T7 1TB for only $149.99, a 25% drop from its usual $199.99 price tag. Fancy adding biometric security to your backups? The fingerprint reader-equipped Samsung T7 Touch 1TB can also be snapped up during Cyber Monday for only $169.99 (a 26% drop from its usual $229.99 asking price).

Check out all the best Cyber Monday camera deals

Is it worth paying slightly more for the Samsung T7 Touch SSD above during the Cyber Monday storage sales? If you're really keen to secure your data on the move, we'd say it is.

In our full review of the T7 Touch, we said: "The T7 Touch can’t be touched (pun intended) when it comes to procuring the right balance between security, speed, portability and pricing. Yes, it doesn’t do IP68 and doesn’t have any of the security certifications most of its more expensive rivals have, but at this price point, nobody really cares".

We concluded: "What Samsung has done with the T7 Touch is raising the baseline for securing your data on the move by adding biometrics to password protection; expect others to follow suit swiftly both on external SSD and flash drives as well. Where the latter will struggle to beat the T7 Touch is on performance and on price".

Check out all the best Cyber Monday deals in our exhaustive round-up

More Samsung T7 deals

Not in the US? You'll find all the lowest prices on the Samsung T7 Touch from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

Today's best Samsung T7 Touch deals Cyber Monday Sale ends in 11 hrs 01 mins 21 secs Reduced Price Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD... Amazon $129 $109.99 View Deal Reduced Price Portable SSD T7 TOUCH USB 3.2... Samsung $129.99 $109.99 View Deal SAMSUNG T7 Touch 500GB USB... Newegg $109.99 View Deal Reduced Price Samsung - Portable T7 Touch... Best Buy $229.99 $199.99 View Deal Check out more Cyber Monday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon Walmart Best Buy Dell