Cyber Monday storage: get 25% off this tiny Samsung 1TB SSD for speedy backups

The Cyber Monday storage deals have arrived in force for those who need some bargain ways to bolster their backups – and one of the best is this 25% off deal for the 1TB version of the Samsung T7 SSD.
We've long been fans of the T5 series (it's one of our favorite ways to back up our photos) and the T7 range are its successors, bringing much-improved data transfer speeds.
Samsung claims the T7 series can manage read/write speeds of up to 1.05GBps, and in our tests of the T7 Touch version (which has also been given a 26% price slash for Cyber Monday) we achieved real-world results that were pretty close to that.
Right now, you can pick up the Samsung T7 1TB for only $149.99, a 25% drop from its usual $199.99 price tag. Fancy adding biometric security to your backups? The fingerprint reader-equipped Samsung T7 Touch 1TB can also be snapped up during Cyber Monday for only $169.99 (a 26% drop from its usual $229.99 asking price).
Samsung T7 portable SSD 1TB
$199.99 $149.99 at Amazon (save $50)
Save a massive 25% on Samsung's speedy external 1TB SSD during Cyber Monday. This offer is available for all three colors (blue, gray and red), and there are similar discounts available for its 500GB and 2Tb versions, too.
Samsung T7 500GB
$109.99 $79.99 | Samsung T7 2TB $369.99 $279.99View Deal
Samsung T7 Touch portable SSD 1TB
$229.99 $169.99 at Amazon (save $60)
Fancy adding fingerprint reader security to your data backups while on the move? The T7 Touch does just that and its 1TB version is currently available with a 26% discount for Cyber Monday.
Samsung T7 Touch 500GB
$129.99 $99.99 | Samsung T7 2TB $399.99 $292.69View Deal
Is it worth paying slightly more for the Samsung T7 Touch SSD above during the Cyber Monday storage sales? If you're really keen to secure your data on the move, we'd say it is.
In our full review of the T7 Touch, we said: "The T7 Touch can’t be touched (pun intended) when it comes to procuring the right balance between security, speed, portability and pricing. Yes, it doesn’t do IP68 and doesn’t have any of the security certifications most of its more expensive rivals have, but at this price point, nobody really cares".
We concluded: "What Samsung has done with the T7 Touch is raising the baseline for securing your data on the move by adding biometrics to password protection; expect others to follow suit swiftly both on external SSD and flash drives as well. Where the latter will struggle to beat the T7 Touch is on performance and on price".
