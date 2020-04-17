Could this be the cheapest Windows 10 tablet right now?

We trawled the internet to find a better tablet deal than this one, but came up short. In fact, at only $79.99 from Newegg (roughly £65), the HP Pro Tablet 608 G1 is one of the best value Windows 10 tablets ever, period.

HP Pro Tablet 608 G1 - $79.99 at Newegg

With 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and Windows 10 Pro, there's no tablet on the market that can match the 608 G1 at this price. For a limited time, Newegg is selling a refurbished version of the device at a significant discount, so grab it while you can.View Deal

It comes with Windows 10 Pro, which is the more expensive, enterprise version of Windows 10. The operating system itself costs $199.99 from Microsoft direct - more than double the price of the tablet.

When it comes to specs, there’s no tablet out there to match the 608 G1 at this price point. It has the same resolution and screen size as the iPad Mini and, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard memory, should run Windows 10 Pro without any issues.

Its Intel Atom Z5-8550 processor is outdated but, with a CPUBenchmark rating of 1388, still holds its own. Add in front facing speakers, a microSD card reader and a premium finish and you have a rather enticing, uber-portable device that’s almost perfect for remote working.

Found a better deal? Have you managed to get hold of a cheaper product with equivalent specifications, in stock and brand new? Let us know and we'll tip our hat to you.

Why is it so cheap? Well, it is a refurbished product with a Grade A rating. It carries the standard 90-day warranty from the vendor (Synergy Industrial Corporation) - which operates on Newegg’s marketplace - which can be expanded via SquareTrade to up to one-year. Note, this is valid only for US purchases.

Unfortunately, Newegg only delivers to the US, so international customers may have to use a specialist parcel forwarding service if they want to take advantage of the deal.