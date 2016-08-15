This tiny computer is a quarter the size of Raspberry Pi

Hackers and tinkerers, rejoice! There's another single-board computer for you to build your next project with besides Raspberry Pi.

Called the Onion Omega2, this full-fledged Linux computer will only set you back $5 (about £4, AU$7).

But what would you even do with a cheap, ultra-small computer like this?

Onion positions the Omega2 as a computer for the Internet of Things (IoT), meaning you can turn just about anything into an internet-connected device. Want to create your own retro games console, network attached storage or security camera? You can do that, and more, with microcomputers like the Raspberry Pi and now, the Omega2.

Kickstarting the IoT

The Omega2 works just like the Raspberry Pi, itself a microcomputer that costs $5, yet it does differ in a few ways.

First off, it's about a quarter of the size of the Raspberry Pi, making it easier to fit in tight spaces. It also has built-in Wi-Fi (the Pi needs an add-on) and a simplified Linux-based operating system.

The Raspberry Pi 3 is much larger, but more full featured, than the Omega 2.

The Raspberry Pi does have the Omega2 beat in performance, though. The Pi Zero features a 1GHz CPU, and 512MB of RAM. The Omega2 features a 580 MHz processor, 64MB of RAM and 16MB of storage. You'll have to pick which one's better suited for your project.

The Onion Omega2 is on Kickstarter right now, and you can sign up to receive a computer around November 2016. There are options to purchase $15 (about £12, AU$20) docks that give the Omega2 some expansion slots to work with accessories, such as for power and storage.

These tiny computers aren't meant for mere mortals, but if you love programming and tinkering, the Omega2 could be a great computer to add to your arsenal of internet-connected devices.

Via TechCrunch