Microsoft's 2012 CES keynote will be its last

Microsoft has revealed that it will no longer deliver a keynote address at CES following this year's event in Las Vegas.

Microsoft's announcements have often been the highlight of the annual tech expo, but the company says the timing no longer fits in with its product cycle.

In a blog post Microsoft VP Frank Shaw says it'll continue to participate but the days of Steve Ballmer taking the stage to deliver an speech are over.

"We have decided that this coming January will be our last keynote presentation and booth at CES," he said.

"We'll continue to participate in CES as a great place to connect with partners and customers across the PC, phone and entertainment industries, but we won't have a keynote or booth after this year because our product news milestones generally don't align with the show's January timing."

Other shows

Microsoft currently hosts a number of conferences such as MIX and Build, where it has recently announced Windows 8, Windows Phone and Microsoft Kinect developments.

Although the original Xbox first arrived at CES, Microsoft usually reserves its key gaming announcements for the E3 expo in May.

Engadget believes the company isn't planning on going out with a bang at its last CES event and will simply recap its developments over the past year.

That seems to put pay to speculation that we may see an Xbox 720 announced at this year's event.

Microsoft's announcement will be a blow to the CES expo. Microsoft has traditionally kicked-off the event with its keynote and the announcements from Ballmer, and Bill Gates before that, will be missed.

Via: The Verge, Engadget