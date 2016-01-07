10 unmissable computing highlights from CES 2016

Forget fitness trackers, smart fridges and connected cars: the most interesting tech (so far) to emerge from CES 2016 has been found in the computing section.

As every hour passes it seems that Las Vegas is being lit up by a brighter monitor, a lighter laptop or a gaming machine with more grunt than a Marine Corp.

From computing mainstays Dell, HP and Lenovo to gaming greats Corsair, Maingear and Origin, this year's big names are coming up with the goods. Don't believe us? Check out these choice cuts from the show floor.