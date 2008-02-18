College supercomputer uses AMD chips

A Japanese university has teamed up with Fujitsu and AMD of the US to create a

supercomputer

based on the chip firm's Opteron processors.

Kyoto University in western Japan will be home to a machine with almost 7,000 processor cores - it will be made up of 416 Fujitsu HX600 computers, each of which contains four quad-core Opterons.

Premier power

That raw processing muscle combines to give calculations at 61.2 teraflops when running at full speed - that's enough to rank the system as the 15th most powerful supercomputer in the world.

Almost as important to the university as the speed, however, is the fact that the Opteron system is far more power efficient than its predecessors.

When going about its daily business of modelling science experiments and processing DNA data it will do so seven times more efficiently than the college's previous machine, which will both speed things up and cut the monthly electricity bills.