Chevy Bolt price revealed: here's how much you'll pay for all-electric fun

Anxiously awaiting pricing details for the 2017 Chevy Bolt? Wait no more, as we finally have a confirmed sticker price for the all-electric vehicle.

The Bolt's base MSPR is $37,495 including destination charge, which is right in line with earlier rumors. Depending on your tax situation, however, you could receive a tax credit of up to $7,500, bringing the net value of your new car purchase to $29,995.

The just shy of 35-grand price tag is for the LT trim model, which features a steering wheel paddle, rear-vision camera, 10.2-inch color touchscreen and Michelin self-sealing tires. A jump to the Premier trim also includes leather-appointed seats, front and rear heated seats, surround camera and a rear camera mirror.

To compare the Bolt's price to other EVs on the market, the 2016 Nissan Leaf has a starting MSRP of $29,010, the 2017 Prius starts at $24,685 and the 2017 Volt, a hybrid in Chevy's line, starts at $33,220. The higher-end Tesla Model S gets off the lot starting at $66,000.

Chevy Bolts will start rolling out of dealerships later this year. In our hands-on review of the vehicle, we found it to be the first EV to combine a solid infotainment system, driver assist features and a long 238 miles EPA-estimated range.

While it lacked a few features, if you're looking for a fun EV for under $40,000 (and potentially under $30,000), the Bolt may be worth a test drive.