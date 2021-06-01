Can’t wait for Far Cry 6? This Far Cry VR experience could fill the void

Ubisoft has announced a unique Far Cry VR experience that might make the wait for Far Cry 6 a little more bearable.

Far Cry VR: Dive into Insanity is a free-roaming virtual reality experience that sees players get up close and personal with Vass, one of the series’ most infamous villains. You’ll need to fight your way with a group of other players across Far Cry 3’s Rook Islands, which feature lush jungles and vast environments to explore.

The game has simple and intuitive mechanics, and collaboration and teamwork will be essential if you want to successfully make your way through Vass’s deranged jungle gauntlet and escape the island together.

Far Cry VR isn’t coming to the likes of the Oculus Quest 2 or PS VR, but will be available to play at Zero Latency VR, which has 33 locations around the globe. What makes Zero Latency VR special is its focus on group play, along with large play spaces and props to make the experience more memorable and immersive.

“We’re always looking for new ways to provide our players with the very best entertainment the free roam VR industry has to offer, and our new Far Cry VR: Dive into Insanity experience is exceptional,” said Tim Ruse, CEO of Zero Latency VR. “We worked closely with Ubisoft to make sure the action-packed world of Far Cry would feel authentic for fans and entice new players as well.”

One for Far Cry fans

Though Covid-19 still a concern, each Zero Latency VR location is working hard to provide the safest environment possible for staff and customers according to local guidance. It sounds like a really fun day out, too, and one that will let Far Cry fans experience the game like never before.

As for Far Cry 6, the next entry in Ubisoft's open world first-person shooter series, the game is set to release on October 7, 2021, and stars Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito as the game's villain.