Calling all Vloggers and content creators: YouTube Space is now open in Dubai

As of today, Google has added Dubai to its list of cities that have a YouTube Space. It’s the first city in the Middle East with such a facility and allows content creators to use state of the art equipment to produce videos for their YouTube channel.

TechRadar was present at the launch of the facility which features two studios, an equipment room and a common area to network. And (of course) free food. Google will also be using this space for events and training sessions related to creation and marketing of content.

We’ve put together a list of questions and answers related to what you can do at #YouTubeSpaceDXB and if you have any questions you’d like answered, reach out to us on Twitter and we’ll try and get to them answered.

What is YouTube Space? Can anyone use it and how much does it cost?

A YouTube Space is a physical location that is present in a few cities around the world. It helps content creators learn about producing content as well as provide facilities to create content for YouTube.

Google currently has YouTube Space in ten cities around the world, some of which are New York, London, Berlin and Mumbai. Dubai marks the first YouTube Space in Middle East and is located in Dubai Studio City. It wouldn't be surprising to see YouTube expand to other cities in the region such as Riyadh.

So, why would you want to create your next video at Youtube Space? First, the facility is completely free to use for YouTube Content Creators. You do need to be over 18 years old and have a YouTube channel with over 10,000 subscribers though. If you have less than 10,000 subscribers, then you're out of luck. More subscribers gets you better perks.

Another reason you’d want to shoot your next video at YouTube Space is because you would get access to state of the art equipment and studios as well as an opportunity to collaborate with other content creators in front of elaborate sets or host fan-events.

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

What kind of content can you produce at Google Space Dubai? And what sort of facilities are available to creators?

If you can dream it, you can make it...as long as it falls within the content guidelines published by YouTube and the laws of the United Arab Emirates.

The YouTube Space Dubai is very well equipped with two studios at the moment. The smaller studio is 65 square meters while the larger one is 120 square meters. This being Google, the studios are fitted with the best-in-class equipment and facilites such as multi-cam productions, sound proofing, white/black/green screens and live streaming capabilities.

Google also allows you to rent equipment on the premisis which includes high-end cameras and audio gear. Editing bays are also present and equipped with latest generation of MacBook Pro and 4K monitors with Fincal Cut Pro X, Adobe CC and DaVinci Resolve installed.

There is also a Production Control Room that allows lie streaming and as-live productions using Vision mixing, lighting and graphics.

At launch, the facility will be open four days a week from 10AM to 6PM, though these timings are expected to be revised at a later stage.

Does Google provide any training or help with editing/marketing my content? How do I reserve the space?

One of the advantages of having a YouTube Studio is the amount of learning that comes with it.

Google will hold workshops and training sessions along with other events to help content creators learn skills to create, edit, publish and market their content. There is a training room at the facility that has a seating for 15 along with a 70-inch screen for conducting such workshops.

Google will also be creating seasonal sets that content creators can use - Ramadan was given as an example.

You’ll need to visit https://www.youtube.com/yt/space/dubai to book your time in the space. The number of slots available per month will be based on the availability as well as the number of subscribers seen on the table posted above. This functionality should be available very soon.

Keep in mind that those time slots are strictly for the studios and using the on-premisis equipment. You are free to hangout in the common area for as long as the facility is open.