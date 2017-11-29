Bose adds Soundlink Micro to its family of mobile speakers

Bose has added a tiny new member to its Bluetooth-enabled portable speaker line-up. The SoundLink Micro is the company's smallest speaker to date and comes with an IPX7 waterproof rating.

The Soundlink Micro speaker uses Bluetooth to connect to your iOS or Android device and lets you playback music, answer calls or bring up Siri or Google Assistant.

Bose claims that "no other Bluetooth speaker this small sounds as good" and that "you'll never want to leave it behind."

Packed with a new custom transducer, miniature dual-passive radiators, and a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, the Micro delivers up to 6 hours of audio from an enclosure that measures 9.83cm wide and deep, 3.48cm high and weighs just 0.29 kgs.

The Bose Micro is waterproof from the inside out and is made to withstand soapy water, chlorinated water, and salt water. Its silicone exterior protects it from scratches, dents, falls, dust and dirt.

Micro also works with Bose Connect app that can sync with other SoundLink speakers for Stereo Mode (left-right channel) or Party Mode (to play music simultaneously).

The new SoundLink Micro comes in black, midnight blue, and bright orange. It will be available from 29th November for AED 499 (US$135) at Bose retail stores and authorized Bose dealers.