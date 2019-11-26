Grab an Xbox One S deal from $149 this Black Friday

This Xbox One Black Friday deal comes straight from Walmart and offers a new Xbox console for as low as $149. What we're really checking out this week, however, is this 1TB Xbox One S bundled with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for just $199. Sure, the $149 price tag is alluring if you're yet to jump on Microsoft's console but when the full version is only $50 more expensive, you have to consider the benefits of a disc drive. Both of these Xbox One Black Friday deals offer fantastic savings, so there's really never been a better time to jump on Microsoft's bandwagon.

The Xbox One S All Digital Edition is, as you may have guessed, a fully digital console - this cheaper version doesn't take discs so you're going to be downloading all your games. For many, this experience suits just fine - you might not want to dig through shelves of boxes to play a game, or you might want to explore the huge download selection offered via a neat Game Pass deal.

That said, having the option to play from a disc is welcome when it comes to saving you cash in the long term. If you're interested in second-hand game sales or if you're more of a collector for whom ownership comes in the form of a good old box and disc, you might want to reconsider going straight for the cheapest bundle listed here. If you think you might want to take advantage of game trade-ins, refunds, or simply cheap preowned pickups, you'll want to spring for the main console in this Black Friday Xbox One deal.

Plus, you're not just getting an Xbox console in this deal. If you purchase the main Xbox One S bundle you'll also get a copy of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - a brand new game that carries a $60 price tag by itself. If you were going to pick up this title anyway, you're actually getting that brand new, fully-fledged, console for just $140. Sure, you'll also find some game codes in your Xbox One S All Digital Edition bundle, but you can pick up Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and some Fortnite DLC for so cheap right now, you'd be better off going all-in on a newer game.

Latest Xbox One Black Friday deals

Xbox One S All Digital Edition | 3x game codes | $249.99 $149 at Walmart

If you don't want the hassle of a physical collection, this All Digital Edition is the best Black Friday Xbox One deal for you. You'll also receive game codes for Minecraft and Sea of Thieves in this bundle, with some Fortnite DLC thrown in for good measure. That said, if you're on the fence about disc-less gaming, we'd recommend going with the Xbox One S bundle below for more value.

Xbox One S | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | $299 $199 at Walmart

For just $50 more than the deal above you can get an Xbox One S that supports physical games and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - a brand new release worth $60 by itself. This is an amazing Black Friday Xbox One deal that also comes with a month of EA Access.

